SEBRING – Jane Allie McNeill, the assistant public defender representing Zephen Xaver in the slaying of five women in SunTrust Bank in 2019, told a judge Thursday that four witnesses, three of them Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies, failed to show up for depositions in the case.
McNeill told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada that former deputy Adrian Gamez and deputies Charles Peck and Thomas Wishart had not responded to their summons. A fourth man, Marshall Blackmon, also failed to show up. Blackmon, the Boom Boom Guns and Ammo employee who sold Xaver the gun used in the crime, now lives in Texas.
McNeill asked Estrada to order the deputies to appear for depositions, but Assistant State Attorney Paul A. Wallace, who is seeking the death penalty against Xaver, told Estrada that Gamez was no longer in law enforcement and had not been notified of the deposition.
Peck was on family leave, Wallace told the judge, and Wishart was serving “off duty detail” elsewhere when the depositions occurred. Wallace promised Estrada all three had been notified and will be at the next deposition.
Blackmon legally sold Xaver the Springfield 9mm pistol he used in the shooting. Blackmon, who followed Florida Department of Law Enforcement procedures and had Xaver fill out ATF Form 4473, was unaware of what Xaver had planned. Xaver was not flagged and was able to purchase the gun. Estrada asked prosecutors to do what they can to ensure Blackmon, who now lives in Texas, appears for a deposition.
McNeill told Estrada in February that a medical condition prevented her from starting the trial before July 2023. Wallace, speaking for the families of the five women, urged Estrada to set a trial date or ask the 10th Circuit Public Defender to appoint another death penalty-qualified defense attorney to take over the case. Estrada, citing separation of powers, refused.
On Thursday, Wallace again urged Estrada to set a trial date or seek another defense attorney to bring Xaver to jury selection. After McNeill told Estrada Thursday that she wasn’t ready to schedule new depositions, Wallace responded.
“The (public defender’s office) is essentially holding you hostage by saying we can’t do this, we don’t know when we can, and that’s totally unacceptable,” Wallace said. “We believe nothing is going to happen until this court schedules a trial date.”
Wallace also repeated his complaint that McNeill has not notified the court whether she’ll use the insanity defense to keep Xaver from the lethal injection gurney.
Until she does, Wallace can’t read the reports from at least five mental health experts who have examined Xaver in the jail. The prosecution needs to see those to plot strategy and prepare their motions. They also will need time to hire their own mental health experts to evaluate Xaver.
Xaver’s next pretrial hearing is May 9 at 8:15 a.m.