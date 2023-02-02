SEBRING — The lawyer representing SunTrust Bank shooter Zephen Xaver – once again citing personal reasons – told a judge Tuesday that she won’t be ready for trial for 11 more months.

Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill explained those personal reasons to Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden in private Tuesday. Cowden re-entered the courtroom and with lawyers checking their calendars, set Tuesday, Jan. 16 — just shy of the fifth anniversary of the brutal crime – as the start of Xaver’s death penalty trial.

