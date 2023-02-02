SEBRING — The lawyer representing SunTrust Bank shooter Zephen Xaver – once again citing personal reasons – told a judge Tuesday that she won’t be ready for trial for 11 more months.
Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill explained those personal reasons to Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden in private Tuesday. Cowden re-entered the courtroom and with lawyers checking their calendars, set Tuesday, Jan. 16 — just shy of the fifth anniversary of the brutal crime – as the start of Xaver’s death penalty trial.
Xaver is charged with five counts of first-degree murder for killing five local women at SunTrust Bank on Jan. 23, 2019: Jessica Montague, Cynthia Watson, Marisol Lopez, Debra Cook and Ana Piñon-Williams. Xaver faces the death penalty if convicted.
It is the second time a judge postponed Xaver’s trial on McNeill’s behalf. McNeill told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada a year ago that a medical procedure would prevent her from being ready for Xaver’s May 10, 2022, trial date. Estrada agreed to postpone the trial; a new trial date wasn’t set until Cowden did so Tuesday.
Tenth Judicial Circuit assistant public defenders do not answer questions from the press as a rule.
Though surviving family members are increasingly frustrated at the continuances, the real culprit may not be McNeill, but a thin bench of relief lawyers at the busy 10th Judicial Circuit Public Defender’s Office in Bartow. Only three attorneys are death-penalty qualified: McNeill, her husband Peter Mills, and elected Public Defender Howard “Rex” Dimmig. When one assistant public defender is down, there isn’t another to step in.
McNeill further frustrated the court, as well as Assistant State Attorney Paul A. Wallace, by refusing to state whether she’d rely on an insanity defense to keep Xaver from death row. Florida law gives defense lawyers 15 days after arraignment to declare an insanity defense. Neither McNeill nor her predecessors on the case have announced that intention.
Estrada gave McNeill until Tuesday to declare her use of the insanity defense. Instead, McNeill stood before Cowden and declared what the court already knew – that she hadn’t declared.
“Your honor, I am aware of the requirements … as of this date the defense has not entered into the court file a notice of intent to rely on an insanity defense,” MacNeill said.
Her non-refusal to state whether she will use an insanity defense led Cowden to warn McNeill that she can deny her use of the insanity defense should she try to use it closer to trial.
“If you have not filed a notice of intent to use an insanity defense, and we set trial – and you later file that notice — it can be disregarded,” Cowden told McNeill.
The rule protects prosecutors who must counter defense claims of insanity. They must have sufficient time to schedule and depose defense psychiatrists, study the defendant’s mental health records, and gather their own mental health experts to testify.
“The judge has a right to control the case, and a judge would be well within her rights to say, ‘Miss Defense Attorney, you are too late,” Wallace said.
The veteran prosecutor – who said he shares the community’s exasperation over the defense moves – had a message for surviving family members.
“We are trying to get this case to trial in an expedient fashion,” he said. “I believe Judge Cowden fully intends to stick with the Jan. 16 trial date. I don’t doubt for a minute when she says this is a hard and fast date.”