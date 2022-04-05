SEBRING – The lawyer defending Zephen Xaver on five capital murder charges told a judge Friday that taking the death penalty off the table would “very quickly resolve the matter” – an apparent reference to a plea deal.
Prosecutors, however, say that’s not in the offing.
Jane Allie McNeill has come under fire from prosecutors and the public for requesting another year to prepare for the three-year old case.
McNeill, the 10th Circuit assistant public defender fighting for Xaver, has been criticized for not being ready for the trial, which was to begin in May. Last month, she informed Estrada during a closed hearing that she had a medical condition that would make it impossible to be ready in time.
While seeking permission to depose 31 more witnesses Thursday, McNeill told Estrada she won’t be until July 2023, more than a year from now. Family members of the five women executed in the bank are upset the trial is taking so long.
Prosecutor Paul A. Wallace accused McNeill of seeking to delay the trial with the additional depositions of minor players in the investigation. He agreed to five names, and asked Estrada to set a deadline for starting those depositions to avoid further delay to the start of trial.
That’s when McNeill suggested taking the death penalty off the table.
“Your honor, we could have this whole matter resolved very quickly with five life sentences,” she said matter-of-factly.
Estrada quickly batted the comment away.
“Ms. McNeill, I don’t think we need to talk about that right now, within 10 days you will schedule those depositions.”
It is unlikely prosecutors will abandon that stance, because the case against Xaver is strong: His actions are documented on the bank’s security video and in Xaver’s call to 911, which prosecutors consider a confession. Not only that, but prosecutors would need the agreement of victim family members if they were to change their goal.
Highlands County Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz, who is aiding the prosecution of Xaver, said the death penalty remains on the table.
“Under the present facts in this case, our office is not contemplating any plea negotiations,” he said.
Xaver, who called 911 operators from SunTrust Bank and told them he’d shot five people, is facing the death penalty if convicted and a jury recommends execution.
Maria Pinon, the mother of bank shooting victim Ana Pinon-Williams did not like hearing Xaver’s lawyer ask for time to depose dozens of more witnesses.
A family member translated her response to a reporter’s questions.
“She believes it is too much time, they are delaying it for reasons that if I may say, are stupid,” the family Maria translated. “It’s a lot of suffering, but they (Xaver’s lawyers) are not going to take that into consideration because it’s not their family.”