SEBRING – Will Zephen Xaver’s lawyer attempt an insanity defense to keep her client off death row? The question remains unanswered more than four years after Xaver killed five local women in SunTrust Bank.
Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill has so far refused to state whether she will use an insanity defense, though the law states she must do so within 15 days of arraignment. Neither McNeill nor previous public defenders representing Xaver have done so. McNeill was assigned to the case in June 2019 – six months after the crime.
Timely notification is important, because filing an insanity defense at the last moment robs prosecutors the time necessary to study the defendant’s mental health records, depose defense psychiatrists, and present opposing evidence.
A look at Florida vs. John Jonchuck, named for the man who threw his 5-year-old daughter off the Dick Misener Bridge in 2015, may offer some clues. McNeill served on the three-member defense team that successfully convinced a jury that Jonchuck – who faced possible execution – was mentally ill and should spend the rest of his life in jail.
Both men committed their acts in a public way. Bank security cameras captured Xaver executing the Sebring women; a St. Petersburg police officer watched Jonchuck drop his daughter over a bridge railing into Tampa Bay. Both men also claimed voices in their heads directed them to commit their killings.
There are differences between the way McNeill has handled each case, however.
McNeill has so far refused to say whether she will use an insanity defense in Xaver’s trial. Though a circuit court judge gave McNeill until Feb. 1 to announce her intentions, the lawyer declined to do so before Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden.
Tenth Judicial Circuit Assistant State Attorney Paul A. Wallace, who is prosecuting Xaver for the murders, believes McNeill has no choice but to use an insanity defense. In addition to a bank security video that captured Xaver in the act, Xaver also confessed to the murders as detectives questioned him on Jan. 23, 2019 — the day of the crime.
“What other defense is there? ‘I didn’t do it?’” Wallace said. “If they come forward with an insanity defense in the future, what we’re going to do is hold a hearing and require the defense to establish why (they waited so long). If the judge is satisfied at that hearing that there is no good cause, the judge can say, ‘I’m not going to let you use the insanity defense.’”
McNeill and her defense team waited two years and five months after Jonchuck’s March 2015 arraignment to file their intent to rely on an insanity defense. In their motion, they blamed “bipolar disorder with psychotic features” for affecting Jonchuck’s ability to know what he was doing or its consequences when he killed his daughter.
Then there is the question of mental health records.
Prosecutor Wallace complains that McNeill has not handed prosecutors mental health reports from psychiatrists and other doctors who have evaluated Xaver. Wallace has filed motions seeking those records, but the court — perhaps shy about injecting itself into trial strategy – has so far refrained from ordering McNeill to hand them over.
Unlike Florida vs. Xaver, lawyers representing Jonchuck ordered a competency hearing to determine Jonchuck’s ability to understand court proceedings and aid in his own defense. In Xaver, there have been no such motions, though McNeill – more than a year ago – ordered a PET (positron emission tomography) brain scan for Xaver. Defense lawyers use the images to detect brain abnormalities that could indicate diminished capacity in their clients.
Wallace last year filed a motion to compel McNeill to order a competency evaluation for Xaver. Barring that, McNeill must “announce to the court that she has no reasonable grounds to believe the defendant is incompetent to proceed to trial.” The motion was denied.
It remains to be seen whether McNeill will adopt the insanity defense in the SunTrust case, but Wallace, a veteran prosecutor who has helped send nine killers to death row, believes she will.
“We know 10 different mental health professionals have seen Xaver in jail,” Wallace said. “What could come up now that they didn’t know about? I would be surprised if the defense does not eventually try to use insanity in this case. Because there is no other defense, there just isn’t.”