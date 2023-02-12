SEBRING – Will Zephen Xaver’s lawyer attempt an insanity defense to keep her client off death row? The question remains unanswered more than four years after Xaver killed five local women in SunTrust Bank.

Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill has so far refused to state whether she will use an insanity defense, though the law states she must do so within 15 days of arraignment. Neither McNeill nor previous public defenders representing Xaver have done so. McNeill was assigned to the case in June 2019 – six months after the crime.

