SEBRING — Lawyers defending Joseph Ables, accused of killing Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy William Gentry in 2018, are expected to file an insanity plea in the coming months.
The revelation occurred during a morning that included hearings for three murder defendants: Ables, Zephen Xaver, and Virgil West.
Tenth Judicial Circuit Homicide prosecutor Kristie Ducharme told Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada Friday morning that Julia Williamson, the public defender who until recently represented Ables, intended to file an insanity motion but had left before completing the motion.
“Thank you for jogging my memory,” Estrada said, “I believe there’s some discussion about that.” The judge asked Jane McNeill, who stood in for another defense lawyer during Ables’ hearing, to ensure Williamson’s files get to the defense lawyer assigned to Ables’ case.
Williamson’s move from the 10th Circuit Public Defender’s Office to the 5th Circuit in Ocala, as well as Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin’s retirement, has led to heavier case loads for public defenders and prosecutors alike. Estrada and lawyers on both sides of the Friday morning docket scanned their calendars to avoid conflicts with court dates they’d scheduled weeks and months ago.
However, Estrada denied defense requests for more time and kept to the scheduled dates for Ables’ next motion hearings, which are Dec. 2 and Dec. 17. Estrada did, however, schedule a Sept. 10 status hearing.
“I understand how short-handed each of the offices are becoming,” Estrada told lawyers Friday who are handling Highlands County’s high-profile murder cases, two of which could result in the death penalty. “I’m just going to document to keep these dates going.”
Ables, 72, is charged with first degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and felony cruelty to a cat. The court has set Oct. 3, 2022, as a tentative date for jury selection.
The defendants were brought individually from their cells to the basement holding area and given a seat in front of an internet camera. A grey, steel door was visible at the end of the hall behind them. Ables wore his black-striped jail clothes and face mask. He sat quietly during the hearing, looking about and saying little. He gave a hoarse, “OK, OK,” when Estrada dismissed him.
Lawyers for Xaver, charged with killing five women in a Sebring bank in January 2019, are refusing to hand over his mental health records, a prosecutor told Estrada. Ducharme told Estrada that she intended to file a motion to compel the public defender to release Xaver’s mental health records.
“They will not release those records to the state,” she said.
McNeill, who will be defending Xaver, would not comment on Xaver’s case. Estrada scheduled his next court date for Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. It will be a status conference. Estrada suggested McNeill have Xaver appear, virtually if necessary, but she opted not to do so.
Defense motions in May include a request that Estrada order the victim witness statements be read by a third party. The reason: “The victim impact statements may ... be too emotional for the witnesses to present themselves,” the motion states, arguing that a neutral party reading the statements “will not display the emotion.”
Amy Thornton, assigned West’s case after Williamson left the public defender’s office, told Estrada she had a conflict with the case and could not represent West. In fact, Thornton told Estrada, “After having spoken with multiple people in my office, including [10th Circuit Public Defender] Howard Dimmig, we are moving to withdraw due to conflict of interest.”
West is accused of shooting Shawn Zeigler, who was driving a golf cart, on July 14, 2015. Zeigler’s passenger was also shot but survived.
Noting that lawyers don’t have to describe or name the conflict, Estrada immediately approved her motion to withdraw. Estrada will now refer West’s case to the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel. That office will review the case and find West another defender. He told West that he would schedule another hearing in “30 days to see who’s going to be your lawyer.”