SEBRING — A circuit judge may have postponed Zephen Xaver’s trial until January 2024, but lawyers are using the time until then to argue more motions.

Xaver and his lawyer, Jane Allie McNeill, will be in court again on March 30. McNeill is scheduled to argue at least two motions on that date. McNeill’s motions are designed to even the playing field for her client during jury selection. She also wants jury passions to cool between the possible guilty verdict and debating Xaver’s punishment.

Recommended for you