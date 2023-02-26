SEBRING — A circuit judge may have postponed Zephen Xaver’s trial until January 2024, but lawyers are using the time until then to argue more motions.
Xaver and his lawyer, Jane Allie McNeill, will be in court again on March 30. McNeill is scheduled to argue at least two motions on that date. McNeill’s motions are designed to even the playing field for her client during jury selection. She also wants jury passions to cool between the possible guilty verdict and debating Xaver’s punishment.
Individual and sequestered voir dire
The first motion centers on voir dire, the questioning of prospective jurors by defense and prosecution lawyers. In a death penalty case such as this, prospective jurors must be “death qualified,” — able to understand aggravating and mitigating evidence – and to render a death sentence in an appropriate case.
McNeill’s motion – which would allow for the questioning of prospective jurors away from other prospective jurors – has already been filed. She wants to bring them in the room independently during jury selection because she believes answers given by some prospective jurors could prejudice other potential jurors in the room.
“Individual and sequestered voir dire … is necessary to ensure the jury is not biased in favor of the death penalty or otherwise unfairly biased,” she wrote in her motion.
A break between guilt and penalty phases
Her second motion would instill a period of time between the jury’s verdict (known as the guilt phase) and the second phase (known as the penalty phase). In the penalty phase, prosecutors will argue for Xaver’s execution, while McNeill – or another member of her team – could argue for life in prison. Victim impact statements, which will be read by prosecution attorneys, as well as mitigating testimony from mental health experts and family members can be part of the penalty phase. She has not yet filed that motion, but McNeill may hope that a break between the phases might lessen any passions in the jury.
This motion may be moot for now; McNeill and Assistant State Attorney Paul Wallace agreed to a two-week break between the two phases Feb. 1.
Xaver to get another medical scan
Meanwhile, Xaver is scheduled to be transported from his jail cell on Orange Street to NSI Neuroskeletal Imaging in the Orlando area.
On Feb. 9, Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden approved a motion to transport the defendant to the facility for an imaging test. A skeletal, or bone scan, examines the various bones of the skeleton to identify physical and chemical changes in bone. Neuroimaging assesses brain and neurological health.
In November 2019, Xaver’s defense lawyers sought a brain scan for Xaver, who shot five women in SunTrust Bank in January 2019.
At that time, the Sheriff’s Office drove Xaver to Radiology and Imaging Specialists in Lakeland. RIS performed a positron emission tomography (PET) scan of Xaver’s brain.
Though criminal defense attorneys around the country use neurological and PET scans to bolster insanity defenses, McNeill may simply be seeking medical treatment for her client.
The transport order requires the Sheriff’s Office to maintain Xaver’s security during the trip and return to the jail. The order does not say what day or time Xaver is to be transported.