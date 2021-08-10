SEBRING — Lawyers representing Zephen Xaver, accused of killing five women in a Sebring bank lobby in January 2019, filed four motions May 28 that they hope will ensure he gets a fair trial.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada has scheduled Oct. 7 for a case status hearing and Nov. 19 to hear the quartet of motions.
The Florida Supreme Court supports automatic appeals of death sentences; lawyers and judges examine every filing and decision in expectation of that appeal. If found guilty and a jury agrees, Xaver may be forced to pay the ultimate price. The motions were signed by Peter Mills of the 10th Judicial Circuit’s Public Defender’s Office, who is representing Xaver.
The first motion asks the judge to state in writing why he or she denies the defendant’s motions or objections before and during the trial. The motion also asks the judge to put in writing the basis of his or her findings of fact or law during the trial.
The second motion asks the judge to hold brief hearings at which the Clerk of the Court can discuss prospective jurors who want to be excused from jury duty or postpone their service. In non-death penalty cases, potential jurors can make off-the-record requests to be excused to the clerk’s office. The motion is designed to ensure Xaver’s fair trial by an impartial jury and will help guarantee Xaver’s due process, the motion argues.
“Any deficiencies in the jury selection process must be examined with great scrutiny,” Mills wrote in his motion.
The third motion also seeks a more transparent jury selection process. It asks prosecutors to share the results of background checks of potential jurors. According to Mills’ motion, state attorneys commonly conduct drivers license checks, and social media posts to determine if potential jurors have criminal histories or inherent biases. Because the defense does not have access to the same databases, it wants the state to share what it finds.
The motion has practical implications: It seeks to remove any unfair advantage in jury selection. Additionally, appeals courts have ruled in other cases that background checks by prosecutors can, intentionally or unintentionally, lead to unconstitutional racial bias in jury selection – a possible route to a successful appeal.
In a decision unconnected to this case, a New Jersey appeals court ruled last month that criminal background check results should have been read into the record, and the court should have questioned the juror who had been dismissed.
The fourth motion asks the judge to direct a neutral third party, rather than relatives of the slain women, to read any victim impact statements in open court. Florida law gives the next of kin in a homicide the right to submit a written or oral victim impact statement before the defendant is sentenced. Emotional relatives in court can inject emotion into the jury’s deliberations and improperly influence the jury, the motion contends.
Jane McNeill, of the 10th Judicial Circuit Public Defender’s Office, is lead defense attorney. Kristie Ducharme, assistant state attorney with the 10th Judicial Circuit Homicide Division, is prosecuting Xaver.
Neither would comment on the case.