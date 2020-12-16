SEBRING — Zephen Allen Xaver did not appear in court again on Tuesday, despite an order that said he must.
His attorney, Public Defender Peter Mills, explained to Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada via phone during Tuesday’s conference-call hearing that after his own surgery and being on a “cocktail of antibiotics,” he could not risk being in close proximity to several other defendants in order to advise his client during proceedings.
However, Mills said he is scheduling depositions, including several with law enforcement officials whom he believes he could question over the phone. Likewise, he said he has had weekly conferences with Xaver on the case — as recently as Monday.
Estrada reminded Mills that, being the only circuit court judge in the county doing felony cases, he wants to get cases moving. Mills suggested a trial date of May 2, 2022, for a five-week trial, with the next status conference in late January.
Assistant State Attorney Kristie Ducharme, taking the case over for Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin, said she thinks the trial will take six weeks, noting one recent murder case of hers took seven days to seat a jury.
She also asked that Estrada require Xaver to be present at least every other hearing, and asked to have the next hearing on a day free from other hearings, since she has a death-penalty case the last week of January.
“Here’s what we can do,” Estrada said before “calendaring” the hearing for 9 a.m. Jan. 28, which would prevent Xaver and Mills from having to share the Highlands County Jail courtroom with other inmates being brought in by pod.
“If we keep the date open, [we] can keep out of the pods,” Estrada said.
It also would be early enough in the day to accommodate Ducharme.
Estrada said he would call other judges to coordinate the hearings, but warned that as the country comes out of a pandemic, court cases will move much faster locally.
He also warned that reassignments will come up next July, and although he’s been kept in felony court because of his experience with it, he has no guarantees that another judge won’t rotate in and need to be brought up to speed.
Xaver faces five first-degree murder charges stemming from the mass shooting of five women on Jan. 23, 2019, at the former SunTrust bank in Sebring.
In another long-standing case, Ryan Nowell will have his next hearing on Feb. 16, to give his attorney time to deal with charges he has in Okaloosa County.
Nowell faces a charge of leaving the scene of a local crash in January. He had just got out of prison on Dec. 27, 2019, for a 2010 vehicular manslaughter charge.