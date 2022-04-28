SEBRING — A state prosecutor has added Sgt. John Harlan Handley, of the Avon Park Correctional Institution, to his list of witnesses.
Tenth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Paul Wallace is prosecuting Zephen Xaver, the individual charged with shooting Cynthia Watson, Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague, Debra Cook and Ana Piñon-Williams to death in the former SunTrust Bank in January 2019. Wallace is seeking the death penalty for Xaver.
According to a prosecution team member, “Handley is a Department of Corrections employee who had routine interactions with Xaver at work during his brief time there.”
Xaver, who worked briefly at the prison before the trainee job ended, was told to resign or be fired, according to witnesses. A family member told police the firing may have been a triggering event for the then-21-year-old, who had also been discharged from the U.S. Army after a short stint.
Xaver’s stepfather, Bruce Bannister, told police ‘’it did not make sense that Zephen used the last two paychecks from his employment at the prison to buy a gun and ballistic vest,” Highlands County Sheriff’s Daniel McFee wrote in his report from the day of the shooting.
Wallace and 10th Judicial Circuit Assistant Public Defender Jane McNeill, who represents Xaver, will also discuss their next steps in the case at a pretrial status hearing this morning in the Highlands County Courthouse.
During Thursday’s hearing, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada may discuss a trial date, which he hopes to begin before the end of the year.
Citing personal medical issues, McNeill has requested until July 2023, more than a year from now, to prepare her case. Estrada has not granted that request.
Victim family members have expressed frustration that Estrada has not set a new trial date for Xaver’s case.