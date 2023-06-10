Prosecutors and defense lawyers battled in court Thursday over whether a jury should decide Zephen Xaver’s fate under the state’s unanimous jury rule or under the Legislature’s new death-row sentencing law.
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law in April that only requires eight of 12 jurors to recommend death.
Prosecutor Paul A. Wallace and Xaver defense lawyer Rachel P. Roebuck each took a turn arguing their case before Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden. Xaver, who pled guilty in March to the murder of five local women in SunTrust Bank in January 2019, purportedly threw in the hat in time to still be adjudicated under the unanimous jury rule.
Roebuck, who filed her motion May 15, told Cowden that the new sentencing law is an ex post facto law; such prohibited laws impose criminal liability or increase criminal punishment retroactively. Roebuck argued that the new law requiring only eight jurors to recommend death creates a significant risk of a higher sentence for Xaver’s case – that is, his execution.
Noting that Florida lawmakers repeatedly complained about the life sentence handed to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz when they debated the new sentencing regime, Roebuck asked Cowden to apply the unanimous jury rule to Xaver’s upcoming punishment phase.
“The test is, does an 8-4 vote increase the likelihood that Mr. Xaver is going to be sentenced to death by the jury’s recommendation and the answer to that is, obviously yes, and if there is any doubt in your honor’s mind that it will operate that way, we’re asking you to look at what the Legislature said, because that is exactly what (the new law) was designed to do.”
Wallace argued that new law, which DeSantis signed in April, relates to death penalty procedure; it simply regulates how juries are to determine a death or life sentence. The law does not increase Xaver’s punishment for the crimes for which he is guilty.
“It is not retroactive in perspective,” Wallace said. “This new law does not change the punishment at all.”
It doesn’t matter that the bill became law after Xaver pleaded guilty.
“It’s our position once that law became effective, which it did upon signing by the governor, that it governs the procedure in which the death penalty is adjudicated,” he told the Highlands News-Sun.
Cowden told Roebuck and Wallace that she would take their motions under advisement and would rule at a later date.
According to Wallace, courts around the state are arguing the new death penalty law. Prosecutors are asking to use the 8-4 rule and defense attorneys are asking courts to rely on the unanimous jury rule.
The Fifth District Court of Appeal in Daytona Beach recently ruled against a defense team that wanted to use the unanimous death penalty jury rule rather than the new law. That case is now in the hands of the Florida Supreme Court in Tallahassee, Wallace said.
“My hope is that the Supreme Court understands that there are a number of (death penalty) cases around the state,” the veteran prosecutor said. “Some of them are on the verge of trial. Our hope is that they soon put this whole question to rest.”
There are at least 17 death penalty cases in the 10th Circuit, which includes Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties, Wallace said.