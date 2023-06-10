Xaver lawyer wants unanimous jury, prosecutors don't

10th Circuit Prosecutor Paul A. Wallace urges Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden to use the new state law requiring at least 8 jurors to recommend death.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Prosecutors and defense lawyers battled in court Thursday over whether a jury should decide Zephen Xaver’s fate under the state’s unanimous jury rule or under the Legislature’s new death-row sentencing law.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law in April that only requires eight of 12 jurors to recommend death.

