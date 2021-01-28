SEBRING — Unless anyone hears different, Zephon Allen Xaver will appear in court today.
The 23-year-old is charged with shooting and killing five women on Jan. 23, 2019, at SunTrust bank in Sebring, in what has been called the county’s first local mass shooting. His next hearing is set for the 9 a.m. session of circuit court on Thursday.
Xaver’s attorney started waiving his right to be present at hearings as early as March 2019, just two months after the incident.
Xaver did not appear in court on Dec. 15, despite an order that said he must at that time. His attorney, Public Defender Peter Mills, explained to Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada via phone during the Dec. 15 court conference-call hearing that his own surgery and being on a “cocktail of antibiotics” would present too big of a risk of infection if he were in close proximity to others during proceedings.
However, Mills said he would schedule depositions, including several with law enforcement officials whom he believes he could question over the phone. Likewise, he said he has had weekly conferences with Xaver on the case.
In fact, court records show he has no less than five orders for depositions filed this week, dated Friday.
Meanwhile, Estrada has signed an order that he expects the trial to start no later than May 2, and continuing through June 17. Estrada told Mills in December that he wants to see trials move forward and clear a significant backlog caused from the COVID-19 pandemic and having only one judge handling felony court — him.
Four other cases were continued last week, with one of them given a court date:
Cason
Daryl Dennard Cason, 32, of Pahokee has a pre-trial conference scheduled for the afternoon of Feb. 17 and jury selection set for 8:30 a.m. March 22. Cason is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and tampering with physical evidence in the Oct. 9, 2016 shooting death of Aaron Hankerson outside the former Shooters nightclub at Sebring Square.
His co-defendant, Freddie Leneal Washington, also of Pahokee, was found guilty on the same charges and sentenced to two life sentences, but has an appeal pending.
Markland
Phillip Justin Markland, 36, has a pre-trial conference set for the morning of Feb. 24, a hearing on a motion by his attorney, Roberta Norgard, to exceed the $25,000 statutory cap on legal fees.
Markland stands charged with murder in the death of his uncle, 61-year-old Thomas Markland, after an argument on June 15, 2014. His attorney has sought hearings on a “Stand Your Ground” defense, then to determine if Markland is mentally competent to stand trial. The defense has now requested authorization to retain an expert on the Vietnam War to aid in the defense.
Moransit
Philletta Breanna Moransit, 29, has a pre-trial conference scheduled for the morning of March 18. She is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, resisting or obstructing an officer without violence and contempt of court. On July 23, 2020, investigating a report of a mother and child that had taken off with no shoes on, Highlands County sheriff’s deputies found Moransit two hours later unclothed in a parking lot.
After searching for the child for several hours, Sheriff Paul Blackman found the body of 5-year-old Chance Peterkin in Lake Leila at 12:20 a.m. July 24.
Rayos
Joshua Florentino Rayos, 25, of Sebring faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, improper display of a firearm, discharging a firearm in public and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with a Feb. 10 case of a shooting on Glacier Avenue in Avon Park. He has a pre-trial conference on the afternoon of March 17.