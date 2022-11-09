SEBRING — Say you’re arrested for killing a woman in a post office. As you sit in an interview room, the lead detective comes in and reads the Miranda warning from a card.
“You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can and will be used against you in a court of law. You have the right to an attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, one will be provided for you. Do you understand the rights I have just read to you? With these rights in mind, do you wish to speak to me?”
You say yes, you’re willing to talk to the detective without an attorney present.
The interview begins, the detective asks you why you did what you did, and the conversation is on for the next two hours. As you chirp like a canary, a defense lawyer is in the building, specifically looking to represent you. Does the detective have to halt the interview to tell you that a lawyer is outside looking to represent you?
That’s one of the questions at the center of a motion to suppress statements Zephen Xaver made to detectives after he killed five women in a SunTrust Bank branch on Jan. 23, 2019. Xaver’s lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill, hopes to keep the interview from jurors should Xaver go to trial. Arguments began last week, but calendar issues forced Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to schedule the rest of the motion hearing for this Thursday and Friday.
Here are the issues at the center of McNeill’s motion:
After his arrest, sheriff’s deputies drove Xaver to the Sheriff’s Office building and put him in an interview room.
Sebring Police Detective Sgt. Jeff Reinhart read Xaver his rights and Xaver agreed to proceed without an attorney present. Highlands County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Roger St. Laurent also was present during much of the questioning. Neither detective told Xaver that then-Assistant Public Defender Robert Gray was trying desperately to get word to Xaver that he was there to represent him.
During a July interview with the Highlands News-Sun, Gray said he was in the lobby of the Sheriff’s Department asking to see Xaver as the two detectives questioned the shooter in an interview room. A prosecution witness last week said Gray was actually protesting loudly.
“The law states the Office of the Public Defender has the right to access every defendant who is incarcerated in the jail who is unrepresented,” Gray said in June. “Both my investigator and I tried to connect with the defendant as required by law and we were denied that.”
The detectives said during sworn depositions that they didn’t know attorney Gray was trying to reach Xaver, but Reinhart said he would not interrupt an interrogation if he had known.
“At no point did he request or mention a lawyer or his invocation that he wanted to speak to one,” Reinhart said during his deposition by McNeill. “If a random lawyer just shows up saying ‘I’m here to represent him’, that’s – I’m not gonna just allow them in to intervene in the interrogation.”
McNeill also wants to suppress statements Xaver made to a crisis negotiator before he was read his Miranda warning.
Prosecutors say the suspect or family member can hire a lawyer to represent the suspect, but public defenders are appointed at first appearance. A judge must determine the defendant is indigent before appointing the public defender.
St. Laurent and Gray are expected to testify Thursday.