Xaver wants another year before trial but pressure mounts

SEBRING — Family members of one of the five women shot dead in SunTrust Bank are angry that Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada did not set a date for trial.
Tenth Circuit Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill told Estrada on Friday that she’ll need at least until June 2023 to get ready for trial, news that stunned the courtroom.
Her client, Zephen Xaver, faces the death penalty for killing five local women in the bank on Jan. 23, 2019, more than three years ago. Xaver was to be tried on May 2, but McNeill told Estrada on Feb. 4 that “some personal medical issues” would require her to spend time recuperating. Estrada then told McNeal to return Friday to tell him when she would be ready, which he told her he wanted tried by the end of 2022.
McNeill is still handling a full felony case load in Hardee County and elsewhere, defending murder and other defendants.
So, when McNeill told Estrada on Friday that she needed more than a year to prepare for trial, moans were audible in the court. Family members of Ana Piñon-Williams, one of the women killed in the bank, have attended the last two hearings dealing with the postponement.
“It’s been too long a time, he needs to die, that’s what needs to happen,” said Steve Pinon, whose sister Ana was shot dead along with four other women in the bank in the middle of the lunch hour that day. “It’s all B.S. He ain’t even worth the price of a bullet.”
“They keep giving (Xaver) opportunities that don’t need to be given,” another Pinon family member said. “They need to go ahead and pick somebody that is actually going to stand and do the trial, kick them out of the way and get it done. By this point we’re pissed.”
The other victims are Cynthia Watson, Marisol Lopez, Jessica Montague, and Debra Cook.
Estrada said the problem is not so much that McNeill is having health issues, it’s that there are only three death-penalty certified defense lawyers in the 10th Circuit: McNeill, her husband/assistant public defender Peter Mills and 10th Circuit Public Defender himself, Howard “Rex” Dimmig. In fact, Dimmig has Jayde R. Coleman, who is not death-penalty certified, defending Joseph Ables in a capital murder case. Ables is charged in the 2018 killing of Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy Willam Gentry Jr.
Paul Wallace, whose job it is to try Xaver and put him on death row, urged the judge to force Dimmig to appoint Mills to defend Xaver. Barring that, Wallace suggested appointing a defense lawyer from the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel to replace McNeal.
“Our concern is that within the office, since this is an ongoing situation, that really no one knows when the end of this is going to be,” Wallace told Estrada. “From our standpoint, it seems like it would be very incumbent on Mr. Dimmig to have Mr. Mills working as the lead counsel on either this one or both, or have the second chair do a lot of the work.”
Estrada, citing separation of powers, said, “I am without any authority whatsoever to tell Mr. Dimmig who, what, where and how to assign an attorney.”
Wallace suggested setting the date and letting the defense catch up. “But, you do have control over your cases, you can say, ‘This case is going to go to trial on this date’ and then you just say when it is going to go to trial.”
Estrada told Wallace he still wants to have the trial this fall, but kept the date open as the case progresses.
The next meeting of the lawyers is on Monday and Tuesday as they argue motions pertaining to Xaver’s case.