SEBRING — A dispute over whether the Sheriff’s Office will transport Zephen Xaver from the county jail to his lawyer’s Bartow office for a medical appointment has been settled amicably.
Xaver, who pleaded guilty to five counts of first degree murder on March 14, will be seen by a medical expert in the Highlands County Jail, not in his lawyer’s office.
The tiff began after Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill asked Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden on March 16 for an order to deliver Xaver to her office in the Polk County Courthouse. The reason: She wanted a “confidential medical expert advisor” to evaluate Xaver. McNeill did not specify what the evaluation was for.
Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman, in conjunction with Prosecutor Paul A. Wallace, filed a motion March 22 objecting to the order. They also requested a hearing to prevent the transport.
According to Blackman, he could not guarantee Xaver’s or the public’s safety.
“The defendant has acknowledged his guilt in the premeditated execution of five strangers who posed no threat to him who he selected at random,” the motion reads. “The defendant is well-aware that he will never be free from incarceration” and “has very little to lose at this point.”
Blackman didn’t like the idea of having Xaver out in public.
“It does not make sense to me that we put the public at risk for a consultation,” the sheriff told the Highlands News-Sun. “We are concerned about him trying to escape or injuring someone.”
Blackman and Wallace say the Orange Street jail, which provides security for inmates, visitors and employees, has safely hosted at least six mental health professionals for Xaver since Jan. 23, 2019, the day he shot five women to death with a 9mm Springfield Arms handgun.
McNeill responded in a lengthy filing titled, “Motion to strike sheriff’s unauthorized pleadings and memo in support of motion to strike and response to objecting to transport motion.”
Her response to the prosecutor’s and Blackman’s motion, in effect: Neither the prosecutors, nor the sheriff, has standing to ask the judge to rescind her transport order. She asked Cowden to reject their request.
McNeill cites lack of privacy at the detention center: “Evaluations that occur at the jail are continuously observed by Sheriff’s Office personnel, and potentially others, through video cameras,” McNeill argued.
McNeill and the sheriff apparently came to a meeting of the minds.
A sheriff’s official said at a hearing Friday that Xaver will be evaluated at the jail. Only McNeill will observe Xaver’s evaluation – through a small window in a door.
“The Sheriff’s Office will not be viewing the evaluation,” Garrett Roberts, the Sheriff’s Office general counsel told Cowden during a Friday hearing. “The only way we would look is if there was some commotion that would raise the level of a serious security concern. Ms. McNeill will be the only one looking in through that window.”