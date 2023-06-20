The 10th Judicial Circuit’s State Attorney’s Office agreed to a Highlands News-Sun request for detective notes, witness interviews, and other documents from their investigation into the Jan. 23, 2019, SunTrust Bank shooting of five women.
The notes indicate that Bruce Bannister, Zephen Xaver’s stepfather, suspected Xaver may have been planning violence after the young man showed him a newly purchased gun in the days before he shot five women to death in the SunTrust Bank.
Xaver pled guilty to five counts of first-degree murder on March 14, 2023.
When Bruce Bannister learned there was a shooting at the SunTrust Bank Midtown Branch in the early afternoon of Jan. 23, 2019, he thought his stepson, Zephen Xaver, was somehow involved.
Early that morning, Bannister had driven Xaver’s mother to St. Petersburg-Clearwater Airport, where she boarded a flight to Illinois to visit family and friends. When Bannister returned to the home he shared with Xaver and Xaver’s mother, he saw that her 2003 black Nissan Altima was not in the driveway. Xaver must have borrowed it, he reasoned.
After a friend called him to tell him there had been a shooting at SunTrust Bank, Bannister walked to a bedroom in the back of 311 Pine Tree Lane and saw the empty gun box on Xaver’s bed. It had contained a Springfield Arms 9mm pistol that Xaver had shown Bannister when the young man bought it on Jan. 8, two weeks earlier.
Meanwhile, Xaver was in the lobby of the bank, which was now surrounded by Sebring police, Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies, Florida Department of Law Enforcement officers, FBI agents, and other law enforcement personnel. A Sheriff’s SWAT sharpshooter trained his rifle on the bank’s doors from a nearby location.
Moments after Bannister saw the empty gun box on the bed, Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives Melissa Lander, Mike Parker, David Pearlman and Daniel McFee, having just learned the identity of the gunman in the bank, arrived at 311 Pine Tree Lane.
Detectives interviewed Bannister. When Bannister mentioned the empty gun box to detectives, they secured the house with a safety check, took him outside, and waited for a search warrant.
As they waited for the search warrant, McFee asked Bannister to join him in his cruiser. It was during that interview that Bannister told the detective that Xaver seemed to be “preparing for something” in the past two weeks.
The detective’s interview notes are among the documents obtained by the Highlands News-Sun from the 10th Circuit State Attorney’s Office. The office agreed to release the documents, which were partly redacted.
Here is what the detective wrote in his notes:
Bannister said he has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Xaver’s mother for 11 years. Xaver had always been withdrawn and rarely left his room. He had no mental illness diagnosis or prescribed medications that he was aware of, Bannister told McFee.
Bannister said Xaver was excited to show him the firearm he purchased just weeks before this incident. He said Xaver had made comments in the past like “I want to kill somebody” and “I want to know what it feels like to kill somebody.” Bannister said those kinds of comments began years in the past and as recent to the incident as one month before the bank shootings.
Bannister said he began to fear for his life after Xaver bought the firearm. In fact, he told McFee that he was in such fear that he called friends and family in Indiana and told them if Xaver shot and killed him, it would not have been self-defense. He said he had no ill will toward Xaver.
Bannister also told McFee that it seemed odd that Xaver used the last two paychecks from his Avon Park Correctional Institution job to buy a gun and ballistic vest, rather than pay bills.
“He felt Xaver was preparing for something,” McFee noted.
Bannister’s statement was recorded, transferred to disk, and submitted to evidence.