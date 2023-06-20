Xaver

The 10th Judicial Circuit’s State Attorney’s Office agreed to a Highlands News-Sun request for detective notes, witness interviews, and other documents from their investigation into the Jan. 23, 2019, SunTrust Bank shooting of five women.

The notes indicate that Bruce Bannister, Zephen Xaver’s stepfather, suspected Xaver may have been planning violence after the young man showed him a newly purchased gun in the days before he shot five women to death in the SunTrust Bank.

