Red Sox Yankees Baseball

New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman hands the ball to manager Aaron Boone during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Thursday, in New York.

 FRANK FRANKLIN II/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman has been ruled out for the American League Division Series after he skipped a mandatory workout, leading to a fine and likely ending the All-Star’s seven-year tenure with New York.

The 34-year-old flamethrower probably would not have been on the 26-man roster for the best-of-five series against Cleveland that starts Tuesday night due to erratic performances and inconsistent mechanics.

