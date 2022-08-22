Blue Jays Yankees Baseball

Retired New York Yankees player Paul O’Neill stands next to his number in Monument Park during a number retirement ceremony before a baseball game between the Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in New York.

 COREY SIPKIN/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — Eight years ago, Paul O’Neill was thanked by the Yankees for his contributions to their dynasty with a plaque in Monument Park.

On Sunday, the Yankees retired his No. 21 — the 23rd player or manager in the franchise to have that happen.

Recommended for you