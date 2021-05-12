AVON PARK — When the Avon Park Founders Garden Club approached Diany Tavarez to present her with the Yard of the Month Award in April, she declined to accept the award saying her yard was not yet ready. She asked to be contacted in another month. We went back to the home at 105 Wiggins Ave. this month and she was ready to accept the award. A neighbor recommended the yard to the Garden Club. The yard has several blooming plants to be seen.
In front of the entrance door are three pots containing very healthy hydrangea plants with large pink/purple flower heads. Diany said she purchased these plants last year and they came back to bloom this year. Also in this area are pots of thumbergina in various shades of pink and purple. A bucket hangs from a wooden lamp post crossbar and is overflowing with pink impatiens. On the ground are abundantly blooming bush daisies.
Another planting bed contains yucca, curly leafed crotons and dracaena. Diany said that she still has many plants to add to her yard, which is already an eye catcher.
For information about the Founders Garden Club, phone 863-452-1927.