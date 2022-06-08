AVON PARK — The May Yard of the Month Award was presented to the owners of a yard that was featured on the Avon Park Founders Garden Club Yard Tour in 2013. The award was presented to Glen Tower and Debra Hogg, 301 Armistad Ave. This yard is very unique. Every inch of both the front and back yards is filled with plants of many varieties. Most of the plants are bromiliads. Some bear large globular flowers while others are low growing with red and green leaves. Many grow in a pattern that has them growing up into the trees. It is hard to describe the picture that is presented by this yard. It has to be seen to be appreciated. Glen was looking for a way to not have grass to mow. He found it, but taking care of all the plants consumes just as much of his time.
Bromiliads grow from a parent plant, many of which only bloom once and then die. These plants grow pups at the base of the plant, often times more than one. So the garden keeps increasing.
Complementing the bromiliads are plumbagos, gardenias, ponytail palm, corn plant, plumeria, hibiscus, Hawaian ti , and pineapple. Under shade cloth on the porch are many pots filled with blooming, fragrant orchids. There is also desert rose, moss rose, succulents, twisted lipstick and goya. On the side of the home is an unusual cactus and purple passion flower. Benches, an old bicycle, globes and unusual pots add interest to the garden.
Because the planting is so extensive, we asked how they manage to take care of all of them. The reply was” This is what we do.”
For information about the Garden Club, call 863-452-1927.