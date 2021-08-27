SEBRING — One day before its typical garbage pickup day, but during a week for bulk waste pickup, a local house had garbage out front — a lot of garbage.
The mobile home in the 4800 block of Granada Avenue in Sebring, in the Sebring Manor neighborhood off DeSoto City Road, had furniture, blankets, lamps, loose household items, to trash bins too full to close and more than a dozen garbage bags piled at the edge of the pavement and stretching back into the lawn.
“I couldn’t believe it,” said neighbor Kathi Brodbeck, who alleged the mess had been there a couple of weeks, and hadn’t moved in that time. “It was all over the front yard, up to the road, taking up the yard.”
The property appeared to have been abandoned, she said. On observation, the pile in front appeared to contain whatever items someone did not want or could not carry with them, if they were leaving the residence.
There also were no vehicles parked in front of the driveway.
She called her county commissioner, the county Engineering Department and then was referred to Code Enforcement.
Officials there told the Highlands News-Sun that, as of 10 a.m. Thursday, the property had been issued a warning citation, giving the owner until Sept. 16 to clean up the property.
It’s standard procedure, they said, for any property that has no history of being cited.
In similar situations, although the owner is responsible for the property, it may not be the owner’s fault. Vacating tenants have been known to leave furniture, clothes, belongings and full trash bags behind on the curb, hoping that garbage collection services or trash pickers would dispose of it.