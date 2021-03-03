LAKE PLACID — First Baptist Church of Lake Placid held a Yard Sale Adoption Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 27. Proceeds will benefit Jake and Gabby Campbell, who will put it into adopting a child.
People gathered early behind red tape in the parking lot in front of the church, waiting for the fundraiser to begin. Buyers casually perused to see what treasures they hoped to collect.
Diane Spires, a volunteer/Wrap Around Care team member for the church, explains why they chose to do a yard sale as a fundraiser. “We do a lot of meals. We’ll say OK for $10, we’ll do a barbecue lunch. But we’ll try anything … so we find out what the need is, and who’s going to work on the committee. And in this case it was Cathy and I. We met for lunch and said, ‘Where can we get the most value? And dollar amount, right?’” she said. “Because you know, adoptions can be expensive.”
After the decision on pursuing a yard sale, they shared it with the church and posted it on Facebook. They started collecting donations on Feb. 8 and stopped taking donations on Feb. 23rd due to an influx of donated items.
Everything at the yard sale was donated by members of the church and the Lake Placid community. People donated clothes, house decorations, kitchenware, toys, furniture, vinyl records and much more. Someone even donated a brand new laptop and a Ridgeway grandfather clock that retails for over a $1,000.
“I was so amazed at what people brought in. It was probably five or 10 families at the beginning and then the room was full. So, if you put out a call that you need something, they started dropping it by,” Spires expressed.
The church is very involved in helping families who foster and adopt. They have Wrap Around Care teams to aid foster families for whatever it is they may need. For instance, Spires and a few others are assigned to one family. “We do laundry, we clean, we go and babysit. We take over juice boxes, you know, fruit cups. We bought dinner for them once or twice a week,” she said.
In total there are about seven foster families at First Baptist Church, each having a team assigned to them through the church. The community at the church feels strongly on engaging with vulnerable children through “God’s love in practical ways.”
Not only is Wrap Around Care offered, but they also offer support groups, trauma training, and Bridging Hope House. Bridging Hope House is a facility that stores donated children’s items, that can be accessed at nearly any time if a foster family is in need of anything, especially for emergency situations.
The church takes action in any way they possibly can. An exceptional example of this are beneficiary are Jake Campbell’s parents, Pastor Keith and Dawn Campbell and their story of finding family. It’s tale of great love and perseverance, transcending the podium of which they preach.
Keith and Dawn Campbell have nine children, six of them whom are adopted and many who have physical and emotional needs. “They are an inspiration, to where you feel like if you’re not doing something, you’re not doing the right thing,” Spires said.
Being surrounded by such love, faith and supportive community made Jake and Gabby Campbell want to follow that lead.
“This is what they wanted. They want to help a child … and that’s one at a time. And that’s what we’re doing and so they’ve made the decision to do that. But they didn’t have the funds. That’s where we come in,” Spires said.
It’s estimated that the yard sale brought in around $4,000 and anything that isn’t purchased will be donated to The Salvation Army. Any children’s items will be taken over to the Bridging Hope House.
Jake’s adoptive sister, Khia Campbell, who was helping at the fundraiser said, “Jesus will always be there for us. So as a Christian, we are called to be there for others” and at First Baptist Church of Lake Placid, embracing part of being there for others is through adoption and foster care.