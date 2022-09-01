SEBRING — Matthew Brian Yeager was brought before a judge Tuesday for being in contact with a minor child – a clear violation of his probation agreement.
Yeager, 34, was on 10 years’ probation for child abuse. His September 2021 probation agreement required him to have no contact with kids.
“You had contact with a child under 18, do you admit or deny?” Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada asked Yeager, who stood before him in a jail jumpsuit.
His original offense: He had written graphic sexual advice, including texts discussing raw sexual terms. The recipient: a girl of middle school age. Detectives read the messages on his phone and arrested him.
The court withheld adjudication and put Yeager on five years’ probation on each charge to be served consecutively. The bicycle shop employee was also ordered to stay away from children.
Then, in January, Yeager filed a motion requesting permission to move in with his adult fiance and her under-age child – who was not the victim of his graphic sexual communications.
Assistant prosecutor Courtney Lenhart argued against Yeager being near any children, telling the court that Yeager’s texts resemble messages that sexual predators write to “groom” children for future sex acts. Estrada refused to give him permission to move in with the woman and child.
Apparently, he did so anyway.
He was arrested in April after refusing to come to the door when police came to check on a report of a minor child other than his own living at his house. After confirming a second minor child lived in the home, they arrested Yeager on a probation violation.
He remained in jail from April until Tuesday, when he was brought before Estrada in an orange jumpsuit. Yeager told police the other child stayed at the house only when he wasn’t home.
According to prosecutor John Kromholz, police may have been unable to prove otherwise.
“Overall this was an ‘evidentiary considerations’ negotiation,” Kromholz said. “The facts and evidence in this violation of probation were insufficient to proceed upon any further than a modification agreement.”
Thus, Estrada put Yeager back on probation and fined him for investigative costs. The judge also reinstated his order that he is not to have contact with minor children other than his own.
Child abuse is a felony of the third degree, which is punishable by up to five years in prison, five years of probation, and a $5,000 fine.