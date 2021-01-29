SEBRING — Matthew Brian Yeager, 32, of Sebring, was arrested by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies after Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office started the initial investigation that began in October. Yeager is being charged with cruelty to a child, transmitting information harmful to minors.
The arrest report shows a concerned mother of a 12-year-old girl took her daughter’s cell phone to the Pinellas Sheriff’s Office to show deputies the inappropriate messages sent from Yeager. The mother of the child looked through her daughter’s phone and found conversations on Facebook Messenger.
According to the arrest report, the “sexually themed” conversations started in August. Preservation orders and search warrants for the accounts were sought. In October, the phone and case was turned over to a detective at HCSO.
After reviewing the records earlier in January, the HCSO detective made contact with Yeager on Jan. 26. During an interview, Yeager allegedly admitted to the conversations and said he “wanted to teach her about being safe.”
Yeager allegedly asked the child to talk on the phone rather than text due to the nature of the conversation.
Yeager is being held in the Highlands County Jail on a $5,000 bond.