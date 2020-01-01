Highlands County had a sad start to the year when shock and grief swept over us following the senseless killing of five women at a SunTrust Bank branch in Sebring. Then a Sebring man was badly burned in a large propane facility fire. He was credited for saving the lives of those who lived in the area when he shut off the main valve before the fire reached the larger propane tank outside. As we begin 2020, residents wait for the opening of three Wawa convenience stores, and a Nucor Steel mill north of Avon Park. The list was compiled after an informal vote by Highlands News-Sun staff, who ranked the story list based on the impact it hand and its headline-grabbing news value. Many of these stories will continue to be revisited again this year.