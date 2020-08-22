So far this year, we’ve had all kinds of … let’s call them “incidents.” If 2020 were a disaster movie, it would be dismissed as unbelievable.
We have COVID. That has led to shortages from toilet paper to Dr Pepper. This week I learned that the country is also in the midst of a pepperoni shortage. I admit this doesn’t bother me as much as it should, given I’m not a fan of pepperoni. It’s not like my hatred of pickles – unlike those things, I will at least eat pepperoni – but when given the choice I will not consume them.
Then there are the crazy animals. Remember murder hornets? It’s gotten so bad that Apple News recently issued a statement after a CNN story about a tongue-eating parasite: “OK, that’s it. No more new nightmare creatures for the rest of the year. If you are a nightmare creature wishing to participate in this season of planet Earth, we’re sorry, but applications are closed.”
But 2020 isn’t listening. Weird things keep happening. People are asking if there’s a way to trade in this year for a better model. 2020 is being considered the new catchphrase for “bad” or “terrible,” as in, “Oh, wow, I had a 2020 day yesterday.”
But every now and then, something good happens this year. I’m not saying it’s often, but occasionally it does occur. For example, I’ve seen my grandbabies live and in person three times this year. Don’t tell me that’s not a good thing.
And then, there is the case of raining chocolate.
I am not kidding. According to an article at www.wfla.com, a Swiss town found itself in the midst of a brief cocoa snowstorm. The Lindt & Spruengli company (chocolate lovers will recognize the first half of that name) has a factory in the town of Olten. A malfunctioning ventilation system caused the factory to spew out particles of fine cocoa, which dusted the area in the immediate vicinity of the factory.
According to the company, one car was “lightly coated” and they offered to pay for cleanup. They emphasized that the cocoa was harmless and repaired the ventilation system.
Why can’t weird stuff like that happen around here? I don’t know about you, but I would welcome a chocolate snowstorm. I’d be out there with a bowl to catch it and make brownies or something – if I didn’t sample it outright.
No, we get the normal weird stuff – like lovebugs and flying roaches – and pythons in washing machines.
I found that last bit of weirdness in an article at www.miamiherald.com. According to it, a young student nurse in West Palm Beach had been concerned about a hissing she’d heard in her apartment. She came home from a run one day, opened her washer, and found the snake curled up on her wet laundry.
The article says she didn’t realize it was a python at first until she reached in and touched it. At that point she screamed and ran, noting that it was “hissing very loudly.”
Fortunately, there were some nearby maintenance workers who were able to get the thing out of her washer and off the premises. No word on if she reran her laundry, but I would have.
So, there you have it. It is for sure the Year of the Weird. And to top it off, there is a tropical depression out there right now that, if it gains strength, will be named … Laura.
Let the snark begin.