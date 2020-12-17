You can quote scripture ‘till you’re blue in the face, but if you’re immodest; prideful; vainglorious; bigoted; boastful; wanting of empathy, compassion and love; believe yourself special, and aren’t humble, – i.e., having lost the holy fear of God – it’s worthless, for you’ve already fallen from grace and falsely believe yourself in possession of ‘the knowledge of good and evil’; deceived by the devil who misled and taught you such childish perversion. Hence, the fear of God being the beginning of wisdom.
God is great, but the ‘fallen’ aren’t, they’re Pharisees, mere mortals flawed more so than non-believers, as they might still be modest and humble. If you think you can simply read the Bible and know God, you deceive yourself and are misguided, for it’s full of spiritual metaphor and mystery that you don’t understand, i.e., teacher required.
“Do not think yourself wise.” Yes, bigotry is evil. In studying theology, one is taught by Aquinas, Augustine and St. John of the Cross, to name a few. Protestants should also study the works of the Saints because Christianity is greatly rooted in Catholicism; Martin Luther, too, was steeped in these Saints.
Once they’ve studied their writings and books, which takes years, they’d know that they’re no longer the beginner that they were in their prior weak state of naiveté and spiritual ignorance. For if they live their lives according to one book, then they’re fools misled by charlatans, wanting of a competent teacher to show the way and see.
See what? That they’re not wise, but rather wicked, devoid of a proper education that conquers the childish ego and vanity, by building a firm foundation based on knowledge, reason and faith – instead of sand. One’s reach should exceed their grasp, or what’s a heaven for; thus ‘the way’ is narrow and hard, not commonplace, it takes years of study and bravery.
And not only of theology; one should not be ignorant, but rather read epic poetry too: Dante’s “Divine Comedy”; Milton’s “Paradise Lost”; Homer and the Greeks; Literature, the Arts and Humanities in general. Don’t be an ignorant philistine all of your life, open your mind, there’s so much of life’s complexities to learn, and you’ve fallen behind. Then you could say that you’re no longer an ignoramus, but rather full of knowledge, virtue, and understanding, knowing what vainglory is, and how it only leads to shame and the pit, for God despiseth the proud.
Therefore, these self-righteous, right-wing extremists and hypocrites, who ensnare the naive and innocent to conform to their foul ideologies and arrogant demands, are the very essence of what makes this world wicked. There’s no dignity, decency, civility, modesty or love, in self-righteous bigotry; they take themselves far too seriously for being illiterate knaves – the product of our failed education system.
These ignorant and arrogant spiritual beginners who deceive others to ‘fall’ as they did, and desire to dictate to women what they should do with their reproductive organs, instead of minding their own business and educating themselves. Then there’d be the beginnings of peace, as these troublemaking barbarians would learn to become modest human beings, garnering knowledge, possessing virtue, decency, grace, love, goodness, manners and respect for people who aren’t like them, thank God.
If you’re brave you might read “Dark Night of the Soul” by St. John of the Cross, and discover the aridity’s, purgation and trials, necessary for the ‘old man’ to die of carnality and be reborn in the spirit: an horrific journey. Being reborn isn’t accomplished thru ritualistic baptism, it’s a rigorous and horrible transformation that’s rarely achieved in this life – hence, the ‘narrow way’ which is traversed by very few.
Intelligent folks won’t say they’re a “stable genius” or “have great words,” they have self-esteem, instead, and aren’t insecure narcissists in constant need of validation and praise, nor bigoted, lowlife braggarts or liars, nor pre-Copernicans who believe the universe revolves around them.
God gives gifts of talent; our job is to develop that talent, and all the talents combined make the world go ‘round (contemplate the implications). One doesn’t approach God confidently, but rather in total submission, assuming nothing, with meekness and ‘poverty of spirit.’ He’s not your buddy, He’s your judge, Whom mere mortals can’t begin to comprehend, silwy wabbit – better to be the tortoise who doesn’t jump to conclusions.
We learn from stories, it’s the purpose of literature; so forget yourself and learn from, and about, others – thus conquering the selfish, unenlightened self-interest at the core of wicked philistinism. God scourgeth everyone whom he receiveth.
Mark Zembower is a Sebring resident. Columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.