Yoga, a light on life

The talented composer, Yehudi Menuhin, who has practiced yoga for many years offered this tribute: “Yoga is a technique ideally suited to prevent physical/mental illness and to protect the body. By its nature, yoga is inextricably associated with the universal laws of respect for life, truth and patience while drawing a quiet breath in calmness of mind and firmness of will. Yoga is a practice for those who seek healthful benefits in mind, body and spirit.”
Today is a new day with a focus on renewal. Now is the time to go deep inside our own consciousness to establish a wellness practice. Take the first step with an honest and sensitive evaluation of the body’s physical profile as we come out of the rigid living standards imposed by the virus. Virus and disease have lived, aged and died in every living earth species since the beginning of time. However, in the present scenario, it is time to let go of illness and focus on wellness. What else is there?
So, greet Nature with your presence and take a look around. Many species have coveted life as evidence of their living beauty. It is easy to connect with the beauty of life on nature trails at Highlands Hammock State Park. Find a peaceful spot, stand tall in Tadasana (Mountain Pose) and deeply breathe. Since time immemorial, living species have adapted to the conditions of life and now live behind their beauty frozen in time for those of this new age to appreciate. Let’s take our yoga practice into this refreshing renewal of life. Humans are fortunate to move forward exactly from the place in which we are now.
Let’s begin where we find ourselves in this beautiful environment to awaken the human spirit. So, settle calmly into the place of beauty you choose, stand tall and just breathe. The yoga pose in the picture is one you can duplicate as you flow into the posture and experience joy.
The first step in today’s yoga practice is to evaluate the state of your body/mind/spirit. Make a silent and kind assessment as you prepare to flow into this alternative side angle yoga pose, extending and lengthening one leg to the side long and straight as well as the arm extended into the sky. Lift your chin and neck. Deeply inhale nature’s natural healing fragrance. Move slowly and contemplate your movement as you enjoy the rhythm. Continue to appraise your flexibility.
As you bend the knee to the ground from standing tall and straight in Tadasana (mountain) pose, observe the core? Are there some layers of fat in the abdominals that make it more difficult to bend onto the knee as you extend one leg long to the side? If you have difficulty, resolve to do the best you can as you align the body over the thigh and rest on the knee. Keep the back in a straight line as you extend the leg. Slowly raise the opposite arm and lift your eyes into the sky. Smile, as you discover that peaceful place within.
Over time, with resolve and determination, the body will learn to flow into yoga poses as you deeply breathe and let go of negativity. With time, we can realign the body and create a new life. The past is just that, “the past.” Look up through the trees at the sky, feel peace and harmony within.
By practicing this posture, we strengthen the abdomen and the core. Back pain can be released as the arm is raised and leg lengthened. Hold the pose until you feel the flow of renewed energy. Hold the posture several minutes as you connect with nature and merge into the universal light. Slowly change sides as you expand awareness into the body’s flexibility.
The mind grows and changes with new life experiences. Choose life and let go. We renew each day and grow with determination. A yoga practice gives us a journey into inner peace and ultimate freedom. Yoga is a “Light on Life.”
Join us for yoga at the YMCA, Monday/Wed/Friday 10 a.m. Bring your yoga mat and a big smile. Let’s have fun!