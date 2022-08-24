Yoga mindset

Nancy Zachary, Chris Jordon, Darla Olson and Gaylin Thomas demonstrate the “Extended side angle” pose.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

It doesn’t matter where you are, look around, are the “fingers” doing the “thinking’’ or is the emphasis on “thinking” through everyday actions with the mind? Technology, such as the one I am using now, does not control thinking unless the first thought of the day is to turn on the computer and phone and turn over thinking to artificial intelligence. When eating at a restaurant anywhere, observe the conversation. Is there any between human beings or is everyone staring into an electronic device and ignoring humans with them?

Time to reevaluate and awaken conscious awareness. One pro-active reason to integrate a yoga practice into everyday life activities is that it turns on thinking and action. Today’s yoga practice integrates the mind and body as a pathway to restore life, health, and growth.

