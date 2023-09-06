The practice of yoga spread across India, East Asia and Tibet around 1,500 years ago. As time progressed, many yoga masters contributed to the preservation and development of different philosophies. In the pre-human era, fossil remains housed at the Clewiston Museum, 109 Central Avenue in Clewiston, are preserved as a reminder of life before humans. Practicing yoga in the presence of their prior giant existence, awakens a renewal of human consciousness to maintain the health and wellness of the human species in this New Age of choices.
Today, with all of the fitness options available, one of the most physically challenging practices is “Iyengar Yoga”, the focus of my yoga classes at Shield Wellness Center, 4597 Casablanca Circle in Sebring.
Yoga postures provide multiple benefits for all bodies at various levels of fitness. Today’s practice is “chair pose.” This pose provides more benefits than just sitting down on a soft cushion and relaxing. Executing the precise details of this balance pose improves flexibility, elongates the spine, awakens the legs through a deep knee bend, lengthens the arms and extends the upper body. The requirement of precise and slow movement with concentration on form is key to the execution of the pose. Yoga postures invoke flexibility as well as deep breathing which is executed through every yoga posture. Chair pose is beneficial as it requires concentration to initiate and improves posture at the same time.
Chair pose requires a deep knee bend to prepare for sitting with the weight of the body distributed through the thighs as the core is lengthened upwards and at the same time, arms are raised straight and parallel to each other. This yoga pose improves balance and strengthens the legs; it needs to be initiated every time you prepare to sit down. Practice moving into this pose at least 10 times a day to record the correct form into muscle memory.
Properly executed, chair pose helps alleviate chronic pain, boosts moods and mental well-being. You can also exercise your creative options, holding onto the back of the chair and do leg extensions on each side of the body as you turn and twist. When using a chair to maintain the integrity of self-sufficiency, you strengthen both the upper and lower body. Practicing this posture also inspires confidence in challenging the mind and body to move beyond perceived physical limitations.
Yoga provides many possibilities to strengthen the mind and body. Chair yoga enhances determination to keep moving forward and creatively execute your ideas into new challenging postures. One of the greatest benefits of a yoga practice is to maintain flexibility of the mind to adapt.
Join the Shield Wellness yoga classes on Tuesdays and Fridays at 1-2 p.m. and Thursdays, 5:30-7 p.m. Shield Wellness Center is at 4597 Casablanca Circle, on U.S. 27 North, Sebring. We have fun as we learn.