Spanish romantic painter, Francisco Goya (1746-1828) addressed the atrocities he lived through from the Napoleonic invasion of Europe causing starvation and disease of the people (metmuseum.org., 2003). At 78, when Goya was deaf and debilitated, he said “I am still learning.” He said an inward journey awaits you (B.K.S. Iyengar, “Light on Yoga,” 2005). Yoga brings out the Master within, in performing postures created for health and wellness.
Let’s begin today’s yoga journey with a practice in beautiful Bok Tower Gardens. Moving slowly through the Gardens, there are many serene places to unfold the yoga mat and commune with nature. What is wonderful about yoga is that you can take it with you. The pose is “Wide Legged Stance” which requires stamina (for repetitions) and firm balance. If you do not use the yoga mat, your body will have to grip the Earth and hold the posture to gain the most benefit.
The first yoga pose is often Tadasana or Mountain Pose. Step apart with wide legs, bracing the feet on the ground straight forward. Be sure to monitor distribution of body weight from the center of the body through the legs and aligned spine. The spine is key to balance of the lower body. With legs spread wide, evaluate the width and go wider, maintaining a straight back. Next, align the upper body by lengthening the spine as you raise the left arm to the sky and slide the right hand down to the ankle. Look up and breathe in the fresh air! Hold the pose.
Balance is defined as an even distribution of weight enabling the body to remain upright and steady. Through a continued yoga practice, balance goes beyond physical stability on the mat to an awareness of balance in life. New to yoga beginners and seniors is to learn how to better stand their ground. Yoga postures build confidence, unwavering mental concentration and inspiration in challenging present physical and mental baggage that creates a belief in limitation. A yoga peace serial times a week improves balance, physical and mental strength and flexibility that expands into the practice of a healthy lifestyle.
The word yoga means union. By disciplining the mind to hold yoga postures with deep breathing, the spine is lengthened and strengthened, gradually coming into compliance with an aligned anatomical structure and improved posture. Once you have conditioned your mind and body to stand straight, begin to walk holding the posture. Pull the neck into alignment with the shoulders. Do not walk like a pigeon sticking out the head and jutting it back and forth. Simply sitting with a straight back is a yoga practice. Avoid letting the spine lounge into a chair, i.e., not ergonomically designed to support a straight back. A straight spine while sitting promotes good posture that you can practice every time you take a break.
Yoga takes work but the results are visible, mental, emotional and spiritual. Paying attention to our inner motives is to improve health vs. turning thinking over to a computer. What is life all about? What else is there to do but awaken the beauty within and share it! We are alive!