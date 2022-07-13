With insight, wisdom and practice, we can solve many of our problems if we tune deeply into the mind. The mind has the potential to change the physical, mental, and emotional context of thinking if we analyze our thoughts, actions, and feelings and, most importantly, our goals.
How long has it been since we have delved deeply into the mind to examine unbiased direction and insight, or do we fall into programmed, conditioned thinking and behaviors that obscure the scrutiny of new ideas and practices? A yoga practice is an awakening, once we analyze and organize the mind and body into a sequence of physical postures that have a specific purpose, which is to improve health and fitness. As we always emphasize, “Yoga begins in the Mind.”
Each day is a wonderful new challenge to create happiness through mind and body shaping and achieve the goal of improved health. A yoga practice does not mean absolute perfection but an awakening and realization of where we are at the present and working on overall improvement.
Body Sculpting Warm-up
Once we roll out the yoga mat, we begin to lengthen and strengthen the body. Body sculpting is a way to improve your form for balance and strength and to create emotional harmony.
The first step in body sculpting is to lay the front of the body flat on the mat and prepare for some high energy body sculpting with light 3-pound weights for each hand. As you lengthen the body forward into Downward Dog pose, lift the heels in alignment with straight legs. Push and lift the buttocks back into a “V” as you inhale and exhale the toxins out of the body.
Next, lower the chest almost to the floor balancing on both forearms; hold the pose. Slowly make a transition by straightening the arms as you lift the core and move it forward and backward in a long line, keeping arms straight beneath the shoulders. Repeat this flow for five repetitions.
Come back to the center of the mat and stand tall with arms extended down by the hips. After this warm-up, we are now ready to begin body sculpting.
Pick up the 3-pound weights in each hand with arms straight down by the hips. Slowly step the right foot forward and left foot to the back of the mat. Bend the front knee of the right leg and lift the weight in the right hand extending it forward with palm up, from the shoulder. Keep the arm straight and hold it. Switch arms and legs after five breaths. then bring the legs together into Mountain Pose. As you stand tall, tighten the legs and raise both arms forward, level with the shoulders. Raise and lower one arm at a time back to the thighs. Repeat slowly eight times. You may be surprised how lifting the 3-pound weights, extending the arms long and forward can be a physical challenge!
In the picture, yoga practitioners Gerard DeWind and Mary Loe, at the Tuesday, 1 p.m. Shield Medical Group class, move into a modified Warrior Stance. While holding the posture with wide legs, they curl one arm at the waist and raise the opposite arm over the side of the head and hold the pose for five breaths before rotating to the other side. Try it…you can do it!
Body sculpting begins with body awareness of limitations and how to sculpt a new body over time with repeated practice. Join the Monday, 6 to 7:30 p.m. yoga class at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum, 310 W. Main St. in Avon Park; and the Tuesday, 1-2 p.m. free yoga class at Shield Medical Group, 4597 Casablanca Circle, Sebring (off U.S. 27 North).
Enjoy a new you!