Yoga tune-up

“Wide-legged” lengthening pose is demonstrated by Shield Medical class students Kathy Missel, Mary Lowe and Cynthia Buckwalter.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

With the beginning of another new year, it’s time to do a physical, mental and emotional tune-up. Life is an exciting journey measured scientifically in Universal Time which is defined as “reflecting the average speed of the Earth ’s rotation, not measured by clocks but by looking at the stars” (Konstantin Bikos and Graham Jones timeanddate.com. 2022). A solar day is time from “one solar noon to the next when the planet completes a full rotation around its axis in relation to the Sun or an average of 24 hours. Radio telescopes are used to determine Universal Time.” In everyday terms, our lives are lived in a 24-hour spectrum.

Human beings live in this time spectrum to grow and change. One option to move forward is through a yoga philosophy and practice defined by the Oxford Dictionary as “a Hindu spiritual and scientific discipline, a part of which includes breath control, meditation and the adoption of specific body postures to practice for health and relaxation.” Yoga focuses on bringing harmony between body and mind and to discover new pathways for positive growth.

