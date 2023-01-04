With the beginning of another new year, it’s time to do a physical, mental and emotional tune-up. Life is an exciting journey measured scientifically in Universal Time which is defined as “reflecting the average speed of the Earth ’s rotation, not measured by clocks but by looking at the stars” (Konstantin Bikos and Graham Jones timeanddate.com. 2022). A solar day is time from “one solar noon to the next when the planet completes a full rotation around its axis in relation to the Sun or an average of 24 hours. Radio telescopes are used to determine Universal Time.” In everyday terms, our lives are lived in a 24-hour spectrum.
Human beings live in this time spectrum to grow and change. One option to move forward is through a yoga philosophy and practice defined by the Oxford Dictionary as “a Hindu spiritual and scientific discipline, a part of which includes breath control, meditation and the adoption of specific body postures to practice for health and relaxation.” Yoga focuses on bringing harmony between body and mind and to discover new pathways for positive growth.
As I practice yoga with participants, I appreciate the opportunity to learn from others with inquiring minds. A yoga class provides a physical and mental practice to renew and refresh through everyday activities. When we practice proactive yoga postures, slowly and with concentration, new postures take shape within the body which are first visualized in the mind, then executed in the body. Yoga breaks through old methodical habit patterns to realign the body for health and wellness. Yoga takes time, motivation and practice for mental awareness to be executed in the body. A yoga practice stresses concentration and visualization, as well as a healthy diet to promote health and wellness. Yoga begins in the mind and is executed through the physical body. Old unproductive habits and behaviors are gradually discarded. It is wonderful that humans have many options to change and grow and discover new levels of consciousness.
At the Shield Wellness Center in Sebring, free yoga classes are learned as a shared process. This week’s challenge is the “Wide Legged” lengthening pose as executed in the picture by Kathy Missel, Mary Lowe and Cynthia Buckwalter. The pose they are demonstrating expands the inner thighs and balances the posture by reaching through the legs, clasping the hands together in a deep lunge while maintaining a straight spine over one bent leg. The head is turned over the shoulder of the bent leg to create a straight line down the body to the floor. The yoga practitioners in the photo are extending their wide legs almost the entire length of the yoga mat.
Simple moves can become more than what they seem, as the body becomes activated through deep, slow breathing and a strong intention to perfect, hold and repeat postures several times. There are many benefits from practicing this posture: It relieves stress, loosens the lower back, opens the hips, releases tension in the neck and shoulders, stretches the back and inner legs as well as strengthens the core.
Join our weekly Yoga classes as we learn together. Classes are held: Tuesdays and Fridays, 1-2 p.m. and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. All levels are welcome and the classes are FREE! Location: Shield Wellness Center, 4597 Casablanca Circle, Sebring (North on U.S. 27, past Sun N Lakes Blvd. on the right).