Building strength through body building is an integral part of a yoga practice. One restriction to mobility and flexibility is a rigid back. It will take practice to learn “Bow Pose,” but over time, the spine and the overall physique of the body will begin to stand erect and bring back the elasticity of the spine. This yoga posture incorporates deep breathing to tune the total body and re-learn how to “bow” the body, which can free up disks that may have become rigid and out of alignment. Note: This posture should be discussed with a personal physician to determine if your own body can safely move into this curved position.
Deep breathing is very important to initiate Bow Pose, which helps to break through rigidity of the spine. Most body-builders deeply inhale through the nose and exhale through the mouth but yoga incorporates a different strategy that emphasizes a way to increase fresh oxygenated blood through the circulatory system by slowly inhaling through the nose, circulating renewed blood throughout the body and gathering up toxins when exhaling through the nose. The posture and the slow, deep breathing require effort and concentration.
Yoga practitioner Russell, at Shield Wellness Center in Sebring, demonstrates the posture. Russell lays flat on his stomach and extends his upper body flat on the floor as he reaches his hands back to grab the ankles of both legs and hold them in the palms of his hand. With time, the curve in the back is lengthened and thighs are lifted. The bladder and prostate glands also benefit from this posture.
A variation of the pose can be tried, which is somewhat easier. To reduce aches in the lower back, this posture is less strenuous and is a great beginning posture to warm up the body. In this variation, the legs are bent at the knees, thighs are kept apart and perpendicular to the floor, for a few breaths, then brought together with the arms extended back, palms down, as the chest is lifted as much as possible. Hold the pose for at least five deep inhales and slow exhales.
Bow Pose is a modified backbend. Another modification is to bend the legs at the knees and grab the ankles as they are lifted. Hold the pose and deeply breathe for at least five breaths. You can alter these poses to meet your present level of flexibility and slowly build strength.
