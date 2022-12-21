Yoga for Life

Russell demonstrates the “Bow Pose”.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

Building strength through body building is an integral part of a yoga practice. One restriction to mobility and flexibility is a rigid back. It will take practice to learn “Bow Pose,” but over time, the spine and the overall physique of the body will begin to stand erect and bring back the elasticity of the spine. This yoga posture incorporates deep breathing to tune the total body and re-learn how to “bow” the body, which can free up disks that may have become rigid and out of alignment. Note: This posture should be discussed with a personal physician to determine if your own body can safely move into this curved position.

Deep breathing is very important to initiate Bow Pose, which helps to break through rigidity of the spine. Most body-builders deeply inhale through the nose and exhale through the mouth but yoga incorporates a different strategy that emphasizes a way to increase fresh oxygenated blood through the circulatory system by slowly inhaling through the nose, circulating renewed blood throughout the body and gathering up toxins when exhaling through the nose. The posture and the slow, deep breathing require effort and concentration.

Recommended for you