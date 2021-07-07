Words and thoughts become implanted in the mind and body through repeated actions. The first step in an action is thinking about it or acting with little contemplation of consequences. The latter falls into conditioned thinking. In certain unpredictable situations, human instincts kick in for an immediate solution. Some of these responses are phenomenal. Many have heard the story of the person able to lift a car when a loved one was trapped beneath to save their life. There are other examples.
Gordon Lynch, a physiologist at the University of Melbourne, Australia indicates that “A key factor pushing the body to extremes is an adrenaline rush, where hormones such as epinephrine (aka adrenaline) surge out of our adrenal glands into the blood and throughout the body, enabling unusual strength. Physiologically, adrenaline boosts breathing and heart rate, flooding muscles with extra, oxygenated blood for more forceful contractions. Nerves from the spinal cord through the muscles are more easily able to recruit motor units, harnessing more of a muscle’s total strength. The more motor units that are recruited, the greater the force that can be developed.”
Additionally, during a stressful, adrenaline fueled situation, the body’s pain sensitivity seems to fall, as suggested by numerous anecdotes of injuries incurred and only later fathomed.
In everyday life, people become a symbiotic transfer of word choices when experiencing physical difficulty in tackling a new physical action such as yoga postures that contemplate concentration and at first, flow movement to avoid initiating negative muscle memory back into the body. The word often heard from beginning yoga students is that “I can’t do the pose as my body just doesn’t move in that way,” or “I will just try to do it.” Perfect. This is where to begin!
In business, the word try is a word denoting failure, even before a task is attempted as it is a discouraging word to indicate “not possible.” Nike altered this concept with the PR term when they introduced their new Nike shoes. Their slogan was “Just do it!” For example, do you “try” to pick up a pencil dropped on the floor, or do you just “do it?”
Some tasks and new physical experiences are difficult because the body may have become tightened from lack of flexibility or much movement. In yoga, we start from where we are at the present and begin to initiate what we CAN do to improve physical wellness. Yoga begins as a mental mind-set to initiate a proactive approach to new movement. Many that come to yoga class are not “pretzels” like models or long time practitioners in Yoga Magazine that are already gifted with very flexible muscles and body structure or many years of athletics. Not many people are pretzels or professional athletes (which by the way is also difficult for the tight muscles of body builders) and this is not what is expected in class. Everyone who comes to yoga class brings with them their own consciousness and does this best they can at the present stage and moves forward slowly.
In a yoga class we often say, “just begin it” as a starting point. The mind focus is positive and proactive to keep moving forward and not giving up when physical poses, even simple ones are fitful to get used to . The body has to become free as the mind guides it in a positive, proactive direction.
In yoga, we are all new students every day. This is the point: Yoga is the beginning of awakening consciousness. A good start is the famous “Downward Dog” posture that lengthens the spine, becoming sensitive to physical balance/form and holding postures to instill muscle memory. This pose is a great start. We can observe the yoginis in the picture and see the different stages. When we lengthen the spine and take pressure off the back, we can work through a rounded back from poor posture sitting with the curved spine. It takes time. So, yoga is not instant.
Any great accomplishment begins with resolve. Some yoga students have worked through many physical obstacles to regain strength. All of us work on this every day, as yoga is a practice in everyday life, not just coming to a class and leaving everything behind. We just do it!
Come to yoga for an awakened reality that brings a greater dimension of self-discovery and a new dimensional awareness. Let go of conditioned thinking. It’s a new day! YMCA yoga classes are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. in Sebring.