Warrior 3 pose

Two yoginis demonstrate the Warrior Three pose.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

A yoga practice reinforces physical strength as the mind is focused on the will to execute a particular body posture requiring endurance, stamina and concentration. All of these traits are essential in today’s reality to maintain harmony and health in everyday life.

Practicing yoga for many years aligns that body and mind to act in unison for the accomplishment of healthy goals. Today’s world bombards humans with many alternative thinking modes that need to be evaluated before execution in daily life. Concentration on the purpose of each yoga move is essential to determine how the body moves and what physical characteristics and adjustments need to come into alignment to gain the most benefit from each yoga posture. Iyengar Yoga (founded by B.K.S. Iyengar) demonstrates in his book, “Light on Yoga,” postures to be integrated into everyday activity to gain the most physical, mental and spiritual benefit.

