Yoga is intentional behavior. It is a self-directed practice for health and well-being. It is a “resolute” decision and conscious choice of behavior with a purposeful goal to address concerns that improve life. “Conscious thinking” also means “visualization” of Yoga postures to manifest into a daily practice.
Yoga is not “group think.” Yoga is the application of pro-active individual thought to resolve mental/emotional negative habits that may be imposed by society that influences human thinking based on desire and group behavior.
Yoga is unique because it does not fall into the category of subconscious “group think” or “herd mentality.” Herd mentality, describes how people are influenced by peers to adopt certain behaviors, follow trends, and/or purchase items. Herd mentality is a behavior when individuals subjugate their will and thoughts to the group or herd (Oxford Dictionary).
Before he passed, Steve Jobs (Feb. 24, 1955–Oct. 5, 2011), the co-founder of Apple Computers and a multimillionaire before the age of 30, left behind “words of wisdom” for young people in a commencement address at Stanford University:
“Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma which is living with the results of others thinking. Don’t let the noise of others opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become”
Yoga reflects this philosophy as a practice.
In this week’s Yoga journey, we traveled into the deserted wilderness prairie of Venus, Florida and came upon a rusted, abandoned Swamp Buggy, sinking into the Earth, built by “cow hunter” Donnie Peoples (deceased). It is a reflection of the Florida pioneer days when families often hunted food in the wild. It was the days of “rugged individualism.” The pioneers followed the “would do, could do, and made do” practice of life to survive harsh conditions (also a book of their true stories by the same name, written by Nancy Dale). The early pioneers were not part of any “group think.” They had only their “wits” to survive. Yoga is a cut of the same philosophy that dates back several centuries to India. The Florida pioneers did not know anything about the ancient practice of Yoga.
As a tribute to “rugged individualism, we climbed aboard the strong frame of the Swamp Buggy to practice “Body Extension, Balance and Concentration.” To cleanse the mind, you can take Yoga with you anywhere. All you need is your “consciousness” to learn, grow and evolve, leave the excess baggage of the “monkey mind” behind! Yoga is a pioneering spirit to awaken each person’s unique identity and to manifest, preserve the human spirit. What path do you choose??