Yoga dance

Practicing the “yoga dance” are students, (left to right front row) Leslie, Cynthia, and another Cynthia; and (left to right back row) Dr. Luis Rodriguez of Shield Medical Group and Mary Lowe.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

Enhance your yoga practice with “Yoga Dance!” Yoga not only is a way to renew the physical body but also the mind. Have fun with “Yoga Dance.”

You can begin your regular yoga practice with slow movements adding different music to the rhythm of your favorite poses such as classical guitar or rock. Join with others as you practice and have fun laughing! Laughter and yoga are a great way to lift the spirit.

Recommended for you