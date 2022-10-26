Enhance your yoga practice with “Yoga Dance!” Yoga not only is a way to renew the physical body but also the mind. Have fun with “Yoga Dance.”
You can begin your regular yoga practice with slow movements adding different music to the rhythm of your favorite poses such as classical guitar or rock. Join with others as you practice and have fun laughing! Laughter and yoga are a great way to lift the spirit.
Let’s begin today’s yoga accompanied by rock legend, Al Green. His slow rock beat gives time to adjust the rhythm of the poses to the rhythm of the music. Before turning on the music, practice the form of each pose in a sequence. Make the yoga transition from one pose to the next with the beat of the melody. Align the poses to fit with the rhythm of the violin or guitar and move into the music; become one with the flow.
Often, we find ourselves hardened somewhat by life which may condition us to become physically stiff in everyday activity. Do we act as if we are drinking tea from a China cup and afraid it may break by accident? The mind is flexible with various ideas that contribute to new ways of living. The physical movement of the body begins in the mind before ever executed through the body when we sculpt poses. Enjoy the challenge!
Think of yoga as an electrical energy that flows from one person to the other. Focus on the thoughts transmuted through movement. In yoga, we let go of stiff, hardened thinking to instill flexibility in the body before postures are initiated. Thus, before beginning a lively yoga dance routine, compose the body and the yoga routine in the mind, then execute the form, experimenting with the timing of the music. Notice that when you change the beat of the music, the body adjusts with intention.
Yoga is about self-actualization. It is wonderful to reinvent yourself each day. We can set daily goals to discover our greatest potential. We can break through conditioned, patterned thinking and lifestyles to evolve our happiness and manifest new dreams. Patterned thinking may suffocate the challenge of self-discovery and actualizing our greatest potential. Choosing a yoga practice provides an opportunity to discover one’s inner capacity and goals to expand into a higher level of consciousness. These terms may seem abstract at first but setting new goals means redesigning our attitude about life and personal expectations to a more defined conscious awakening. We can discover ourself each day, as we may not really know who we are or what we want to become. Our awareness of life evolves within and through each new experience of perpetual change.
Yoga is about self-awareness and initiating goals that strengthen the mind, body, emotions and spirit. Yoga is a practice of self-discovery of our subconsciously hidden talents. For those who choose to awaken through a yoga practice, we learn to let go of the past and awaken the sleeping consciousness which inspires growth and actualization of new possibilities. Yoga is not about age but choosing an attitude, discipline and lifestyle to go beyond our perceived limitations. Choosing to practice yoga is choosing Life!
