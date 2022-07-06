Several years ago, when I was the News Director at KALG Radio in Alamogordo, New Mexico, I was interviewing the Mayor regarding a local issue I had researched. My purpose was to obtain his factual view of the situation, so I wanted to be sure to cover all information to gain an objective response to my questions. As we were talking, the Mayor suddenly began to smile. I was puzzled. He then switched the conversation and said to me, “Keep it simple, stupid!” I wondered what I had touched in him for that reaction. Then, he willingly clarified his statement, which I have never forgotten: “We are stupid if we do not keep our communication simple, meaning clearly defined and with documented evidence. “The mind is conditioned by thinking bombarding us every day with ideas from many sources that may not be factual.” I have never forgotten these words.
In terms of a yoga philosophy and practice, if the mind is stuck in lack of clarity, the body will follow suit. If the mind clarifies how to perform a posture and why, it is generating energy to grow and the body will follow suit. If the mind has become conditioned to lack of thought, it can become frozen in the past.
The first step in growth is to awaken the mind, move forward and create a positive consciousness to break up limited patterns of thinking that condition the mind to “stand still.” Yoga opens up the mind to greater flexibility of thinking and to break up old patterns of limitation. Yoga integrates energy and thought to let go of unhealthy ways of living, once realized.
What do these thoughts on practicing yoga mean in a practical sense? Today’s yoga practice provides insight into new patterns of thinking that stimulate flexibility and growth in a positive direction. If the mind is stagnant and influenced by all the many stimuli that attempt to direct thinking, the body is trapped in those influences unless a new consciousness is evolved from within. Individual thinking and decision making is a result of practicing health consciousness that a yoga practice emphasizes.
Yoga introduces challenging but simple postures and movement that enhance growth and stimulate flexibility. What is lodged in the mind influences how the body maintains health and fitness. In the Monday, 6 to 7:30 p.m. yoga class at the Peter Powell Museum at 310 W. Main St. in Avon Park, Darla Olsen, Chris Jordan and Gaylin Thomas demonstrate a “Reclining Twist” which is relaxing and rejuvenating as it opens the back and releases tension. The deep twist stacks the legs together as the opposite arm reaches out from the shoulder and the head is turned to the opposite side of the bent knees. The eyes are closed and the breath is long and slow. Twists assist in the secretion of digestive fluids as the body rids itself of the toxins accumulated in the intestines. The spine is stretched as well as the abdomen.
Join the yoga class at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum, Avon Park, Monday evenings, 6-7:30 p.m.; and the new yoga class at Shield Medical Group on U.S. 27 in Sebring on Tuesdays at 1-2 p.m.
As Johann Goethe reiterated in the 1800s: “As we think, so we are. What you can do or dream you can, begin it. Boldness has genius. power and magic in it. Only engage and then the mind grows heated, begin, and the work will be completed.”