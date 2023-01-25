Side angle pose

Side angle pose demonstrated by (front) Tamara Shafer and Joyce Shafer.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

“Flexion” is a movement that bends the spine and neck to the right or left side creating more length and extension of the neck as well as the side body. In this posture, the cervical column is lengthened as the pose is shifted to each side and repeated with the head lowered alternately to the ear (National InstituteofHealth.gov).

In everyday activity, the spine acts as a “shock absorber” for extended movement of twists, jumps and lengthening of the spine. The joints in the spinal vertebrae play a significant role in pivoting and rotating the core. To support this natural movement, each individual needs to keep moving and flexing the spinal column every day, to maintain joint mobility and stabilize balance when the body is rotated.

