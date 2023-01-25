“Flexion” is a movement that bends the spine and neck to the right or left side creating more length and extension of the neck as well as the side body. In this posture, the cervical column is lengthened as the pose is shifted to each side and repeated with the head lowered alternately to the ear (National InstituteofHealth.gov).
In everyday activity, the spine acts as a “shock absorber” for extended movement of twists, jumps and lengthening of the spine. The joints in the spinal vertebrae play a significant role in pivoting and rotating the core. To support this natural movement, each individual needs to keep moving and flexing the spinal column every day, to maintain joint mobility and stabilize balance when the body is rotated.
The yoga pose today, as demonstrated by Tamara Shafer and Joyce Shafer, shows the fullest extension of “Side Angle Pose” and at the same time, a knee flexion. (This pose can also be performed with a blanket under the bent knee to take off some of the pressure). This pose strengthens the legs, abdominal muscles, opens the hips and spine, relieves acute sciatic pain as well as improves digestion.
When performing this posture, the neck is extended on one side over the shoulder as muscles are tightened to hold the form. It is important to deeply inhale and exhale while moving through the posture and maintaining balance. When “Extended Side Angle Pose” is continued as part of a daily yoga practice, both balance and stability are improved. It is also one of the best postures to open hips and shoulders for greater range of motion. When you hold this pose and deeply breathe, toxins are released from the bloodstream on every exhale.
Although both the “Extended Side-Angle Pose” and “Triangle Pose” have similar benefits to the spine, this alternative posture today differs from the standard “Triangle Pose,’ as only one leg is straight on one side and the other leg is bent at the knee with the arm extended back down to the heel. “Triangle Pose” has both legs extended wide to each side and arms reach out to each side from the shoulders. Both are great poses to loosen and free the spinal column of tension and stress.
In a yoga practice, we focus on healing and health. A yoga undertaking is not the same as “going to” an exercise class. In yoga, we focus on integrating all postures into all that we physically undertake. We use yoga in every day functions to cleanse negativity and maintain harmony.
