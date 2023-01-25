Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Decreasing cloudiness and becoming windy. High 77F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 61F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.