Yoga full body extensions

Yoga practitioners Joyce Shafer, Tamra Shafer, Maureen Farley, Tess Hickey, Susan Kindig and Machele Albritton demonstrate the Full Body Extension pose.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

Often, poor posture is responsible for body aches and pains. Notice when you are standing if your spinal cord is straight. You can analyze your posture by standing in a profile, in front of a mirror. If the shoulders are slumped forward and the neck protrudes forward like a “turkey,” you will want to lengthen the spine and straighten the legs. Be sure you are implanted firmly on the ground and balancing on all four sides of each foot. Once you straighten the spine, pull the arms down, spread the fingers wide and lengthen the neck. Study your profile in the mirror. Is your back straight?

While standing tall, shrug the shoulders up to the ears then roll them to the back as you lengthen the neck. This move will relieve stress lodged between the shoulders.

