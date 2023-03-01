Often, poor posture is responsible for body aches and pains. Notice when you are standing if your spinal cord is straight. You can analyze your posture by standing in a profile, in front of a mirror. If the shoulders are slumped forward and the neck protrudes forward like a “turkey,” you will want to lengthen the spine and straighten the legs. Be sure you are implanted firmly on the ground and balancing on all four sides of each foot. Once you straighten the spine, pull the arms down, spread the fingers wide and lengthen the neck. Study your profile in the mirror. Is your back straight?
While standing tall, shrug the shoulders up to the ears then roll them to the back as you lengthen the neck. This move will relieve stress lodged between the shoulders.
Once the spine is aligned, begin to initiate the “Full Body Extension.” The yoga practitioners at Shield Wellness Center, Sebring – Joyce Shafer, Tamra Shafer, Maureen Farley. Tessa Hickey, Susan Kindig, Machele Albritton – demonstrate this posture.
Begin by standing in “Tadassana,” which means standing tall in “Mountain Pose” with arms at the sides. Slowly turn the right foot out to the right, bend the knee over the ankle, extend the opposite leg long and straight, foot facing forward. The next step is to reach the right hand in between the back of the legs and bend forward to grab the left hand reaching forward through the legs. Turn your body so you can lower the lunge just enough to grab the hand reaching through the legs from the back and bend over just enough to look over the left shoulder. Attempt to keep the hands clasped and hold the posture.
When you practice this pose, your movement in daily activities will be more flexible. Yoga is not an instant solution to stiffness in the core but it is a pathway to eventually loosen the whole body.
Yoga takes fortitude and continued practice to correct inconsistencies in the mind and body. Keeping the mind flexible for improvement is a major focus of a yoga practice.
Join the free yoga classes at Shield Wellness. Mats and props are provided. I work with each student to learn how to initiate the postures. Classes are Tuesdays and Fridays from 1-2 p.m., and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m.