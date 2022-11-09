Each new day, life presents challenges to move forward and discover avenues of growth. Yoga is a practice, not an exercise, that applies to everyday circumstances.
Choosing a yoga practice opens the door to discover inner strength and actualize growth beyond mental, physical and emotional limitations. The discipline of yoga provides an opportunity to channel ideas and energy in a new direction that breaks through limiting stalemates in the mind and body. When we may not know who or what we want to become, we can roll out the yoga mat and focus on actualizing the subconscious mind to define goals and direction. The subconscious mind can be awakened through the physical practice of yoga.
For those who choose to practice yoga, a sleeping consciousness is awakened to execute physical postures that require focus and concentration. Yoga is a pathway of self-discovery, exploring the new thinking that awakens growth and unknown potential.
As you learn and practice various yoga postures, you discover untapped mental, emotional and spiritual potential to clarify thinking. Yoga is an internal therapy for health and wellness and physical fitness. Yoga begins in the mind to alter habit patterns of movement for greater flexibility. Physical habits, over time, become locked into everyday movement or lack of it that may limit growth. Executing yoga postures is a conscious exploration that challenges the past for improved health and wellness.
These yoga practitioners at Shield Medical Group in Sebring find the challenge of holding this deep forward bend, extending the length of the spine and balancing the upper body forward demonstrates conscious awareness. Yoga requires thinking and practice to execute new body movements for greater flexibility and mobility in performing everyday activities. Each yoga pose is a way to stabilize balance, gain physical and mental strength to hold postures while inhaling and exhaling deeply. The breath is the guiding principle to move the toxins out of the body and circulate fresh blood throughout the organs, tissues and muscles. This pose, when practiced in everyday activity, creates a better sense of balance when bending forward, standing or walking tall with a straight back, and moving in a flow instead of jerks.
Yoga is a journey of self-discovery utilized in every day work and play habits. “Balancing” the way we walk with a lengthened spine, straight upper back and neck is a conscious decision to realign the spine and the extremities that keep the body flexible for the enhanced enjoyment of fun activities such as sports, walking, running and thinking. Practicing new physical postures is a challenge to break through old negative habit patterns and thoughts that limit growth. We often say in yoga, toss out the old, “I can’t do it” and determine what you can do. New habit patterns are slowly established to build strength and stamina as a way to gain more satisfaction from the simple pleasures of the world. Why reinforce old habit patterns. Life is about challenges and discovering new opportunities.
Yoga creates a positive mind-set to challenge negative, limiting habit patterns with fortitude, confidence and revealing unknown potential. It is an everyday practice to reach new levels of awareness and confidence. Choosing a yoga practice is choosing Life!
Join the free yoga classes at Shield Medical Group in Sebring (U.S. 1 North, on the right side of the highway just past Sun ‘N Lake Blvd.) Yoga is a fun way to grow and learn. Classes are: Tuesdays 1 p.m., Thursdays 5:30 p.m. and Fridays 1 p.m.