Yoga class

Yoga class at Shield Medical Group demonstrates pose.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

Each new day, life presents challenges to move forward and discover avenues of growth. Yoga is a practice, not an exercise, that applies to everyday circumstances.

Choosing a yoga practice opens the door to discover inner strength and actualize growth beyond mental, physical and emotional limitations. The discipline of yoga provides an opportunity to channel ideas and energy in a new direction that breaks through limiting stalemates in the mind and body. When we may not know who or what we want to become, we can roll out the yoga mat and focus on actualizing the subconscious mind to define goals and direction. The subconscious mind can be awakened through the physical practice of yoga.

Recommended for you