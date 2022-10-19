Life is about renewal. A leaf falls from the tree to the ground and renews the soil. Human beings have the opportunity to grow and change as each day passes. Yoga offers inspiration as the body and mind change through renewal and replenishment of energy to grow.
On Monday, October 10, 2022, my personal yoga practice provided me with the opportunity to pass through the portals of tragedy. My son wrote the following tribute to life at 12 years old in a poem called, “Silence.”
“SILENCE”, BY GREGORY LASANTA (1978)
“The cool shade of the evergreen trees fall across the silent path into the woods.
Oh, what nice feeling that flows right down your spine Everything is asleep now, except me.
The sun gets weaker and weaker and now it is gone, to shine for some other place.”
May we all light the path to inner peace on this journey through life. Yoga has helped me endure through all the wonderful and rough scenarios by encouraging health, wellness and fitness. Namaste.
Gregory: Born Dec. 21, 1967. U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant, Masters in Business, Surfer, Snowboarder and gentle man. Two children: Alexa and Maxx, wife, Ale Lasanta and Aunt Annalane Harris.
Gregory’s body has been donated to SCIENCE.