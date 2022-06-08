When you are feeling tired and worn-out, roll out the yoga mat as it is one of the most beneficial times to practice. Yoga is a “mind-set,” which means if you think you can, you can! Stay positive and allow the yoga practice to remove the toxins as you breathe and move, while your thinking is positive and restful.
You may think it is ironic that exhaustion is a time when the body needs to rejuvenate by moving in specific ways that enrich the blood with fresh oxygen while expelling the toxins residing in the bloodstream, but that is the yoga process. Think of the blood as servicing oxygen, as it stimulates the cells to renew.
Yoga provides a simple message that is felt once the mindset is focused on performing poses that renew the system and release toxins from the blood. Fresh blood with renewed oxygen ignites the flame of healing. Yoga begins in the mind to restore the physical body.
To begin today’s practice, stand with legs wide apart, slowly and deeply inhale through the nose as you lift the arms together in the back and bend forward, keeping the back straight which opens the lungs and chest. When your head is lowered as far as possible to the floor, keep the arms high and the shoulder blades pulled together in the upper back. Press the feet firmly into the Earth as you draw in positive energy.
Hold this posture and slowly inhale and exhale. The next move is to straighten the arms by the sides, as you bend one knee to the side and extend the other leg straight to the other side. Move slowly into this new form and continue to deeply breathe. This is the beginning of renewal.
After holding this pose for several minutes come back to center. With this move, the legs come together into Savasana (no bent elbows).
Next, turn to one side and spread the legs wide again with arms extended out from the waist. Bend one knee, keeping the body centered over the perineum and move into Warrior Pose. Look over the extended arm and be sure to keep the bent knee over the ankle and core of the body centered over the perineum. Hold the pose as you turn the head to the left over the bent knee. Slowly unbend the knee, straighten both legs and lift the arms over the head. Hold this pose as you breathe, then slowly return the body back to center. Lower the arms and rest before changing sides and repeating the pose. Keep your thoughts on extension of the core and arms, holding the legs firmly and solidly implanted into the Earth. Breathe!! This focus on deep breathing cleanses the mind and body as you exhale toxins and inhale fresh oxygen.
