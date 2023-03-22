Nancy Dale

Nancy Dale appreciates nature with yoga in the park.

 COURTESY/NANCY DALE

“Yoga originated 5,000 years ago in the northern region of India as an oral philosophy taught by the Vedic priests to embrace self-knowledge and internal wisdom. The historical Vedic religion, which probably dates as far back as 1500 B.C. was the practice and belief of the time and was eventually written into the classic Upanishads with over 200 scriptures for study. The most famous of these ancient scriptures is called The Bhagavad Gita which you can find and read today.” (Johnathan Edelmann, www.Academia.edu/edu.) How does this esoteric study of yoga apply to today’s practice?

“Yoga practice is meant to maintain good health with other healing benefits that harmonize the body, mind and spirit. The word yoga is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘yuji,’ meaning to join or to unite. It is meant to help the individual overcome suffering and help him/her evolve spiritually.” (Dr Ramajayam G. (www.whiteswannfoundation, 19 Jun, 2015).

