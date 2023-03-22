“Yoga originated 5,000 years ago in the northern region of India as an oral philosophy taught by the Vedic priests to embrace self-knowledge and internal wisdom. The historical Vedic religion, which probably dates as far back as 1500 B.C. was the practice and belief of the time and was eventually written into the classic Upanishads with over 200 scriptures for study. The most famous of these ancient scriptures is called The Bhagavad Gita which you can find and read today.” (Johnathan Edelmann, www.Academia.edu/edu.) How does this esoteric study of yoga apply to today’s practice?
“Yoga practice is meant to maintain good health with other healing benefits that harmonize the body, mind and spirit. The word yoga is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘yuji,’ meaning to join or to unite. It is meant to help the individual overcome suffering and help him/her evolve spiritually.” (Dr Ramajayam G. (www.whiteswannfoundation, 19 Jun, 2015).
In the 21st century, yoga philosophy is translated as a “daily practice” to purify the mind and body and neutralize negativity. In these troubled times, yoga is a purposeful practice to interpret into everyday activities. Yoga is a philosophy and practice to take with each person as an action that results in better mental, emotional and physical health.
As we approach today’s yoga practice, let us move into the harmonious setting of nature as we say, “take yoga with you.” When the world becomes too much for us, find a peaceful setting in nature and absorb the pure unspoiled beauty. On any day, walk through nature, release the mental anguish of the world and find your personal harmony. Without thinking, intellectualizing or procrastination, just enjoy where you are. You don’t need your yoga leotard or mat to respond to the allure of nature and absorb the pure energy into the mind and body. Absorb its natural Beauty. Nature can transpose negative energy in the mind and body by answering the “call of the wild” (Jack London). Discover your nature and bring it to life through your yoga practice.
How do you absorb nature into a yoga practice? It is simple, find that harmonious location where you feel peaceful and then consciously let go of the world. Close your eyes and breathe in the fresh air, translating that absorbed beauty into a yoga pose. Today, we simply stop beneath a tree as you walk one of the wild trails in Highland Hammocks State Park. Begin to refresh the mind, flowing with the silent breeze and share the harmony of nature with each slow, thoughtful step. Place the heel of one foot in alignment with the other, fold the hands together, close your eyes and slowly step forward as you find your balance. This is called “meditative walking.”
Once you find your peaceful spot, slowly sit with legs crossed and palms up placed on the thighs. Keep the eyes restfully closed. If a sedentary lifestyle has built up toxins or blockages in the organs, stimulate the fresh flow of blood and oxygen as you walk and breathe several deep breaths with slow exhales. An increase in the supply of oxygenated blood to the organs is good for optimal function. Deep yoga breathing called the “asanas” ensures that different organs and glands receive fresh blood and oxygen as the organs and glands are gently massaged and stimulated. Deep breathing boosts the efficiency of the lungs. Continue to slowly walk as you feel the freedom in your mind and freshness in your body.
Take yoga with as you stand and walk back into your daily life functions. For more reinforcement, join the Shield Wellness Yoga classes, from 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Yoga class is fun and beneficial.