Yoga pose

Left to right: Pat, Judy, Mary and Gerard demonstrate yoga pose to release toxins from body at Tuesday Shield Medical Group class.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

Each day is a fresh new beginning and an opportunity to reshape negative habit patterns in order to grow and flourish just like the bloom of a flower that releases a natural fragrance and beauty. Humans can do the same with focus and concentration when practicing yoga. Yoga is more than just any old movement; it is precise and for a purpose to improve health and wellness.

Each new day when you roll out the yoga mat, bring your thoughts inward and celebrate the beauty. This type of Iyengar yoga ascends from the inner core. The challenge of a new beginning transforms the mind and cleanses the body of toxins that inhibit the flourishing of health, wellness and beauty.

