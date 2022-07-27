Each day is a fresh new beginning and an opportunity to reshape negative habit patterns in order to grow and flourish just like the bloom of a flower that releases a natural fragrance and beauty. Humans can do the same with focus and concentration when practicing yoga. Yoga is more than just any old movement; it is precise and for a purpose to improve health and wellness.
Each new day when you roll out the yoga mat, bring your thoughts inward and celebrate the beauty. This type of Iyengar yoga ascends from the inner core. The challenge of a new beginning transforms the mind and cleanses the body of toxins that inhibit the flourishing of health, wellness and beauty.
Everyone struggles to move forward during this time when there is so much negativity attempting to control and limit growth thoughts and activities. Yoga is a way to focus inward on the body, mind, spirit and emotions and use the forces of life within to transform personal reality. Yoga goals are individually formulated to meet specific needs of each person on a journey of self-discovery. Yoga poses are challenging as they should be to reshape the body and mind and awaken emotions to an inner awareness of growth potential.
Today’s postures are part of the daily practice that expands changes and harmonizes the inner tensions of the mind. The mind houses such great potential if it is actualized then fine-tuned. When beginning a Yoga practice, it doesn’t matter if you are returning to Yoga after a long pause or starting fresh. Yoga provides lessons for everyone if it is practiced as a part of life, integrated into daily thinking and activities and creates a feeling of well-being and happiness. Yoga is not like watching a practice on TV or closing the mind to inner awareness. Yoga is about awakening awareness and fine turning the mind and body to release toxic waste in thought and actions. Technology may have grabbed hold of conditioning your mind but once you become aware of this conditioning, it is time to do something about it.
Today, step onto the yoga mat and bring to your attention an awareness of learning. Only you can change reality and break through defeating thoughts and habit patterns that limit growth. How do you discover what limits growth? Begin with an inventory of the mind. Assess those thoughts that contribute to growth, encourage and support them as you toss out the negative ones.
Standing tall in the center of the yoga mat, close the eyes, breathe deeply in and out through the nose and relax the mind. If thoughts of the world attempt to once again dominate, become aware and let them flow out like little butterflies. Next, focus on creating refreshing thoughts of beauty and thinking them into reality.
This past is dead! Begin each day with a new look at what you want your life to be, then actualize it. This is how a yoga practice renews and awakens each person. Let go of negativity, breathe it out as toxic waste. Let go of the “I can’t and the “I will try.” As the Nike ad says, “Just do it!” “Whatever you do, or dream you can do, begin it. Boldness has genius, power and magic in it!” (Wolfgang Von Goethe, poet, artist and scientist 1749-1832).
