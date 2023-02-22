Yoga pose

Yoga practitioners Lourdes Boan, Tamra and Joyce Shafer demonstrate the Modified Prancer Pose.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

“People who suffer from chronic depression may be affected by dramatic sensitivity to pain. A study released in 2011 of brain scans of volunteers practicing yoga and meditation for 30 minutes a day for eight weeks, revealed that mindful meditation can contribute to reducing sensitivity to pain” (“Human Anatomy,” 1090 Vaytttaden, Ph.D. and Dr. Dana Guatafson, Firefly Book Ltd., 2021, “Library of Congress, 934992).

Yoga meditation, closing the eyes, letting go of all thoughts and deeply inhaling and exhaling while sitting or laying down in a comfortable position is the first step in releasing negative energy built up in the bloodstream. Deep breathing means inhaling and exhaling deeply through the nose. Why inhale and exhale through the nose? This process is much more difficult in filling the lungs with oxygen, and then slowly exhaling toxins from the bloodstream. It is a good overall cleansing process of the circulatory system, when repeated daily and over time.

