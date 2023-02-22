“People who suffer from chronic depression may be affected by dramatic sensitivity to pain. A study released in 2011 of brain scans of volunteers practicing yoga and meditation for 30 minutes a day for eight weeks, revealed that mindful meditation can contribute to reducing sensitivity to pain” (“Human Anatomy,” 1090 Vaytttaden, Ph.D. and Dr. Dana Guatafson, Firefly Book Ltd., 2021, “Library of Congress, 934992).
Yoga meditation, closing the eyes, letting go of all thoughts and deeply inhaling and exhaling while sitting or laying down in a comfortable position is the first step in releasing negative energy built up in the bloodstream. Deep breathing means inhaling and exhaling deeply through the nose. Why inhale and exhale through the nose? This process is much more difficult in filling the lungs with oxygen, and then slowly exhaling toxins from the bloodstream. It is a good overall cleansing process of the circulatory system, when repeated daily and over time.
Yoga is a living philosophy, stressing mental, spiritual and physical forms that provide health benefits when practiced with no “excuses.” As we say in yoga, “just do it” and “live” the philosophy in everyday activities. When new yoga postures are introduced in a yoga class which are difficult to execute, daily practice is the key to improving form in order to gain health benefits as you alter your movements in everyday activities.
Learning each new yoga posture is a physical, mental and emotional challenge as movements you learned to do naturally in the past may have gotten lost in the rush of everyday life. A yoga practice is a challenge to become aware of healthy habits, let go of negative ones and practice movements that contribute to wellness. New applications that can work to strengthen the mind, body and spirit is the emphasis of a yoga practice. The yoga challenge is to awaken new growth beyond self-imposed limitations. Through yoga, we cleanse the body and increase oxygen flow for improved health, less stress and pain.
Today’s posture is a yoga pose that challenges muscle flexibility. When oxygen intake is increased throughout the body with deep breaths, it enlivens the muscles and organs to loosen and flow in synchronicity. Today’s yoga practitioners, Lourdes Boan, Tamra and Joyce Shafer at Shield Wellness Center in Sebring are slowly moving through “Modified Prancer Pose.” This posture extends one side of the body with a long reach of one arm to one side, and the opposite arm reaches to the back and grasps the foot of a bent leg. The deeper the forward thrust, the more length occurs in the core as the abdominal muscles are engaged when one leg is curled to the back. The posture is repeated on each side at least three times and held for several long breaths until balance and lengthening is gradually achieved. The body will loosen with greater flexibility when these moves are applied in activities that require an extended length of the core and extremities.
When pain is lodged in various muscles, this pose is a great one to gradually relieve tension and pain until the body lets go into a new form that when practiced in daily activities, relieves stress and thus, relieves pain.
Yoga is a discipline of the mind and body, initiating poses with conscious awareness. In yoga postures, we work to visualize each pose, first in the mind, then execute it through the physical body. Yoga is learned with practice, so be kind and patient with yourself during every learning phase. Pain will lessen and a healthy body will be built!
Yoga is a life-long journey, opening the mind to focus beyond present limitations to manifest and develop renewed self-confidence and energy. Yoga intentionally links postures and form to manifest balance, beauty and mental awareness, consciously letting go of stress to achieve the best health in which to enjoy life!
