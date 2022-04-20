Garudasana means “eagle,” “the king of birds” in India. The eagle is majestic in flight, winding through strong wind currents, soaring for food in remote mountain areas and building nests to bring new life into the world. Unlike humans, the eagle is programmed to live healthy by instinct. If only human beings were consciously aware of how to preserve life and beauty through changing conditions and creating joy each day, no matter what.
Today, man has many options on how to think and live that support a positive environment in the mind and body promoting growth and happiness despite worldly circumstances. This is the yoga ethic and practice that creates positive energy. What other choice is there but to be happy?
During Hurricanes Francis and Jeanne, when living on the beach in Ft. Pierce, Florida, the hurricanes that struck there were merciless. Mine and other condos were completely destroyed, the known risk of living on the coast. At this stage, when returning from evacuation, there was only one choice: Re-create harmony in life.
A group of us, surrounded by torn concrete with the reality of a “condemned” sign painted on the broken doorway entrance, pulled out our yoga mats, under the stark blue sky and began to restore inner harmony through our yoga practice. This was a new beginning to reinvent a positive reality.
The philosophy and practice of yoga aligns the mind and conditions the body to thrive in the present supporting an awareness of mental and physical health while practicing the ancient knowledge preserved and passed down thousands of years through a yoga philosophy of health and fitness. The first step in awakening the mind and body to grow is through yoga awareness.
Today’s yoga practice honors the strength of the eagle in initiating the “eagle pose.” This “asana” (posture) develops strength in the ankles and relieves stiffness in the shoulders. For those with throbbing leg cramps or restless legs that interfere with sleep, eagle pose can relieve that tension, improve mobility and balance. Tension may also be retained in the core when the back moves little and pain is lodged in the spine. This restrictive movement may result in unconsciously drooping the body forward when standing and walking. This is not a pro-active solution for pain. Improving flexibility by twisting and moving the spine increases blood flow and oxygen circulation which relieves pain.
To begin initiating eagle pose, maintain balance, stand tall in tadassana, or mountain pose, as you cross the left leg over the front of the right lower calf, wrapping the foot around the back and front. Keep the right left on the ground and bend it slightly from the knee. While maintaining balance, cross the arms at the elbow and wrap one arm under the other as you clasp the hands together, pointing the first finger upward into the sky. Keep the arms bent and hold the posture.
Once balance is maintained in this step, gradually stand up straight and hold the posture. Eagle pose awakens the legs and arms into flexibility. The increased movement of the extremities awakens untapped energy locked through standing straight and not bending. The human body is meant to twist, move and generate energy for digestion and growth not related to limiting age perceptions. As Judge Judy says, “Age is just a number.”
Join the yoga practitioners at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum in Avon Park, at 310 W. Main St., to further your peaceful practice with others of like mind and body awareness. Mondays 6 to 7:30 p.m.