Dec. 17, 2022 was a special day to experience the natural beauty of the ancient Florida Kissimmee River, meandering south through central Florida into Lake Okeechobee down the center of the state. This day was a celebration by all who boarded the pontoon boat with Captain Mark to experience the natural restored flow of the river and its serenity. The historic river flowed 103 miles meandering miles between Lake Kissimmee and Lake Okeechobee. After a long time quest to restore the river to its natural curving beauty, guests gathered at the Riverwoods Field lab in Cornwell to explore the natural beauty and practice yoga to renew the mind, body and spirit.

The yoga class met at the Florida Atlantic University’s (FAU) Center for Environmental Studies in partnership with the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) in Cornwell.

