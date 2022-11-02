Yoga pose

Yoga practitioners Cynthia, Mary Loe and Elaine practice the straight arrow pose.

 NANCY DALE/CORRESPONDENT

The spine is the central focus of body movement. If you are stiff and have difficulty walking or running, there are some yoga poses to create new posture awareness through movement and alignment of the spine to be as “straight as an arrow.”

A positive thought process is the first step to initiate changes in the body. The brain is flexible and constantly adjusting to stimulate new learning. A fixed mindset may limit opportunities to take positive steps forward and break negative habit patterns. Opening the mind to new ideas is a doorway into the future.

