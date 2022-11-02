The spine is the central focus of body movement. If you are stiff and have difficulty walking or running, there are some yoga poses to create new posture awareness through movement and alignment of the spine to be as “straight as an arrow.”
A positive thought process is the first step to initiate changes in the body. The brain is flexible and constantly adjusting to stimulate new learning. A fixed mindset may limit opportunities to take positive steps forward and break negative habit patterns. Opening the mind to new ideas is a doorway into the future.
Learning new yoga postures through movement and practice is a gateway to growth. Making prior judgments about whether or not you can perform a new posture without experimentation, restricts growth. Attempting to actualize new yoga postures is an opportunity to move forward. In a yoga practice, new body movements are discovered by not restricting thoughts into patterned thinking but learning how to listen to the body and respond through visualization and experimentation. This is the yoga challenge!
These yoga practitioners at the Shield Medical Group, Cynthia, Mary Loe and Elaine are practicing Straight Arrow pose. This posture is a way to lengthen the spine and release tension and anxiety while holding the body as straight as an arrow for at least a count of ten before repeating the posture at least three times.
To execute Straight Arrow pose, come down to the floor in a square and balance on bent knees. Next, slowly raise one arm forward and at the same time extend the opposite leg to the back, keeping it lengthened. It is important to hold the spine as straight as an arrow. Practicing balance is a mental exercise to engage your own strength and concentration without using any supporting props. Each time you initiate the pose correctly, you gain confidence, as the mind is engaged to experiment with challenging new postures and break non-thinking habit patterns.
As these yoga practitioners demonstrate, Straight Arrow pose aligns the spine and lengthens the entire body. Spinal flexion is an important goal in a yoga practice to move with less restriction. When the chin and neck are aligned with the spine, you may be surprised to learn how the body naturally knows how to balance. Listen to the body.
Accomplishing new goals through yoga postures is a discovery that is beneficial and challenging, as over time you will see and feel changes in the body that break through negative patterns and awaken flexibility.
Visit the yoga classes at Shield Medical Group in Sebring, U.S. 1 North just past Sun and Lakes Blvd., on the right side of the highway. Bring a friend to discover the experience and enjoy practicing together in your free time. Yoga classes meet Tuesdays at 1 p.m.; Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.; and Fridays at 1 p.m. Each class is one hour and they are all FREE.