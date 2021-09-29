Yoga is a practice to improve circulation, reduce stress and stimulate weight loss through various “asanas” (poses) and proper breathing to realign the body and mind for a healthy lifestyle.
As an Iyengar Yoga practitioner for more than 20 years, Dale introduces the postures, body integration, and breathing techniques that contribute to health and wellness through this traditional yoga practice.
What is yoga? The word yoga means “union,” stressing a mental and physical integration of the mind and body through various levels of asanas, or postures and pranayama, a rhythmic control of the breath, to improve body alignment, build strength, and quiet the restless mind in order to focus on the attainment of this goal. Iyengar Yoga is a researched yoga discipline developed over 70 years ago by BKS Iyengar with an approach firmly based on individual development and practice.
By disciplining the mind to hold yoga postures with deep breathing, the spine is lengthened and strengthened, gradually coming into compliance with an aligned anatomical structure and improved posture. Once you have conditioned your mind and body to stand straight, begin to walk holding that straight posture. Pull the neck into alignment with the shoulder blades. We do not want to walk like a pigeon, sticking out the head and moving it back and forth.
Begin your yoga practice simply. Start by sitting tall. Sit with a straight spine and do not lounge in a straight back chair. A straight spine while sitting promotes good posture, not a hunched back. Note that the spine, if carried a long time in a negative form, will take on that posture and carry the form from sitting to walking and moving. Take a picture of yourself when you begin the yoga practice and date it. In three months, take the same picture again and compare your progress. It may be slow, as the body and mind take time to readjust with practice and concentration. Be patient.
Yoga has a number of proven health benefits, including camaraderie. So, enjoy gathering after practice and having a cup of green tea. Drinking green tea improves circulation and inspires interesting conversations. The combination of green tea and yoga really gets the blood flowing in a relaxed, healthy way. The antioxidants in green tea help to invigorate the entire body.
Just as yoga relieves stress, so does green tea. Whatever stress has built up in the body before a yoga practice should be flushed out by the end of your practice. If stress lingers, what remains will most likely be taken care of by a cup of green tea. Green tea does have caffeine but it is more subtle and won’t hype you up like coffee. There is also decaffeinated and organic green tea.
Green tea has long been proven to help achy joints. Joints and muscles are significantly lengthened and open after yoga practice and a cup of green tea is helpful in calming the whole body and mind. Green tea has also been documented to boost heart health. Hot green tea is soothing and has a wonderful aromatic quality. Green tea allows the mind to stay relaxed and supports a healthy body as well as a healthy mind. Green tea and yoga are a wonderful combination to ease back into the rest of the day.